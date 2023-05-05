Home · News

New Classics: The Films Turning 20 In 2023

Get ready to have another "feeling old yet?" moment. From raucous comedies to beloved action thrillers, check out the movies that will have you feeling nostalgic for 2003
New Classics: The Films Turning 20 In 2023
By Rivea Ruff ·

2003 was twenty years ago. Yes, you read that correctly!

While it may feel much more recent for many a millennial, the year that brought us P. Diddy, Nelly, and Murphy Lee’s “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show, and the iPod 3G is now two whole decades in the past.

From teen rom-coms with “urban” flair to martial-arts-infused action thrillers, these films fueled many a trip to RedBox for years to come after their release. While some left us with quotables that remain recognizable to this day and others launched film franchises whose sequels and spinoffs persist into this very summer, some are cult classics that are near and dear to a select few but trigger exclamations of “hey, I remember that!” in others.

New Classics: The Films Turning 20 In 2023

Gabrielle Union starred in multiple films this year, solidifying her spot as a Hollywood fixture, while Martin Lawrence was a star of several releases during the height of his film comedy career.

Check out the films that are experiencing their 20th anniversary this year. Did any of your faves make the classics list?

TOPICS: 