Ice Spice Set To Star In Spike Lee Joint Alongside Denzel Washington

Ice Spice at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Ice Spice is making her film debut in grand fashion, alongside a legendary director and an Academy Award-winning actor.

The rap starlet is set to make her film debut in Spike Lee’s 26th feature film, High and Low, according to a exclusive from Variety. The upcoming crime thriller is an English-language remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film by the same name. The rapper will star alongside Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee Jeffrey Wright in an as-yet-unspecified role.

This film marks the fifth creative collaboration between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, and the first in 23 years, since 2006’s bank heist thriller Inside Man.

Ice Spice at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The story of 1963’s High and Low, based on the 1959 novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain, follows the story of a botched kidnapping and ransom demand that leaves a high-powered businessman in a moral dilemma that puts his fortune at risk. Lee’s film, a production collaboration between famed movie house A24 and Apple TV+, with a theatrical release slated before streaming.

This is one more accolade in an already big year for Ice Spice, born Isis Gaston, whose debut album Y2K is due out later this year. The pop-drill princess was nominated for a total of four awards, including Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammys and also starred in her first-ever NFL Championship Gameday commercial last February.

The Bronx-bred beauty first rose to viral fame with her 2023 single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and later dominated the airwaves with her 2023 collab with Pink Pantheress, “Boys A Liar” and Barbie-themed soundtrack single collab with Nicki Minaj, “Barbie World.” This project will mark her first time on the big screen.