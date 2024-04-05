HomeEntertainment

Black Classics Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary In 2024

Whether they were Oscar-winning biopics or guilty pleasure comedic romps, 2004 launched several classics that wore out our DVD players then and our streaming selections now
Black Classics Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary In 2024
By Rivea Ruff ·

For many a Millennial, 2004 may seem like it was just yesterday…until one of our joints reminds us that it was, indeed, two decades ago.

The year that introduced us to Ciara’s Goodies and Usher’s Confessions also brought us now-classic qualified films that sent us lining up for the multiplex and later took many a spin in our DVD players after school. Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington’s stars rose as they each starred in multiple films. Anthony Mackie was introduced to the world as a leading man in a Spike Lee joint. And several guilty pleasure comedies that would likely not fly from a studio today became cult classics.

Take a look at some of the films that defined pop culture during the Millennial formative years two decades ago.

TOPICS: 