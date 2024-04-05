Black Classics Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary In 2024

For many a Millennial, 2004 may seem like it was just yesterday…until one of our joints reminds us that it was, indeed, two decades ago.

The year that introduced us to Ciara’s Goodies and Usher’s Confessions also brought us now-classic qualified films that sent us lining up for the multiplex and later took many a spin in our DVD players after school. Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington’s stars rose as they each starred in multiple films. Anthony Mackie was introduced to the world as a leading man in a Spike Lee joint. And several guilty pleasure comedies that would likely not fly from a studio today became cult classics.

Take a look at some of the films that defined pop culture during the Millennial formative years two decades ago.

Ray The biopic that made Jamie Foxx an Academy Award winner and earned Regina King her first nomination, Ray follows the amazing life of one of the pioneers of American Soul. With Foxx in his career defining role as Ray Charles, Kerry Washington as his wife Della Beatrice, and King as his mistress Margie Hendricks, the actors created an instant classic that illustrated the highs and lows of the singer/songwriter’s tumultuous personal life and illustrious career, with a wide release that poetically timed just months after Charles’ passing.

White Chicks Another stroke of comedic genius from the Wayans family, this early aughts guilty pleasure follows FBI agent brothers, Marcus (Marlon Wayans) and Kevin Copeland (Shawn Wayans), who solve their biggest cases with a mastery of disguise. When a transport of young white heiresses as part of a sting goes awry, the brothers decide to pose as the socialites during a weekend jaunt in the Hamptons themselves. Hijinks ensue as they must learn to be convincing young Hilton sister wannabes while searching for clues in their case.

Breakin’ All The Rules This Black romcom sleeper follows the Quincy Watson (Jamie Foxx), navigating depression after a failed engagement and leaving his job as an editor. His heartbreak leads to sudden success after he pens a best-seller about breakups, leading to his cousin Evan (Morris Chestnut) becoming inspired to dump his girlfriend Nicky (Gabrielle Union). When Nicky and Quincy cross paths, sparks fly…but things get a little complicated when his ex-fiancé Helen (Bianca Lawson) comes back around for a taste of the success she inspired…while Evan assumes Quincy’s identity to woo his boss’ cold-hearted girlfriend, Rita (Jennifer Esposito).

She Hate Me Anthony Mackie and Kerry Washington explore what truly happens when you “do the right thing” in this lesser-discussed Spike Lee joint. Jack Armstrong is framed for securities fraud and fired from his high-powered position at a biotech firm after he discovers corruption in the company upon the suicide of a colleague. Unable to make ends meet in his high-end lifestyle, he’s approached by Fatima (Kerry Washington), his ex-fiancé who came out as a lesbian when Jack caught her in an act of infidelity with a woman and broke off their engagement. Despite unresolved tension between the two, Fatima propositions Jack with a large sum of cash that will keep him afloat. All he needs to do is impregnate her and her girlfriend as they seek to start a family. Seeing an opportunity to meet a need for both Jack and other women in her predicament, Fatima begins bringing groups of lesbians desiring children to Jack for his services, at the rate of $10,000 per sexual encounter.

You Got Served This early aughts dance classic saw the boy band phenomenon B2K starring as a passionate street-dancing crew. David (Omarion) and Elgin (Marques Houston) are best friends that spend their nights battling competing dance crews with their best friends and running favors for local drug dealers in the interim. When David develops a relationship with Elgin’s sister (Jennifer Freeman), tensions flare that threaten to tear the group apart. But with a rival crew from Orange County offers $5k for a battle and bragging rights, the group must band back together to show the world who really has the moves.

Johnson Family Vacation In this classic family comedy, Nate Johnson (Cedric the Entertainer) forms a plan to get back in the good graces of his recently separated wife (Vanessa Williams) and their teenage children, Nikki (Solange Knowles), D.J. (Shad Moss) and Destiny (Gabby Soleil) – a cross-country road trip. While traveling from Los Angeles to Missouri, the family encounters countless mishaps and hijinks that will either pull them closer or force them apart for good.

Soul Plane Another guilty pleasure classic, this raunchy absurdist comedy finds Kevin Hart in his breakout role as Nashawn Wade, a disgruntled passenger whose dog passes during a particularly awful flight experience. After suing the airline and winning millions, Nashawn starts his own airline that caters to an (extremely sterotypical) Black clientele. Less known for a compelling plot than for its memorable gags, Hip-Hop cameos, and general “stoner humor,” this one is sure to bring back fond memories of the DVD days for many a Millennial.

I, Robot Somewhat prophetic in the current rise of AI and set in the not-too-distant future of 2035, this film takes place in a reality where humanoid robots fill most customer and personal service roles. In the light of the suspicious suicide of the head of robotics in the United States, Detective Del Spooner (Will Smith) must investigate if the death truly occurred as it appears, or if the official’s personal robot committed the act instead. Holding his own personal biases against the sentient machines due to a dark personal experience, Spooner discovers a grand conspiracy that may permanently alter life for humans as they know it.

Mr. 3000 Self-important ex-Brewers player Stan Ross (Bernie Mac) left a bad taste in the mouths of fans and teammates when he retired the minute he hit his 3000th base hit – just what he needed to enter the Hall of Fame. Nearly ten years later, a clerical error sets his record back to just 2,997 hits, leaving his record out of reach. Desperate to regain his glory, the now-47-year-old retiree convinces the team to let him play again to earn the points he needs…and learn a lesson about teamwork and the pure love of the game in the meantime.

Hotel Rwanda A story that sheds light on the real-life Rwandan genocide of 1994, this film follows Paul Rusesabagina (Don Cheadle) who manages a hotel where he lives happily with his wife and three children. When the Hutu military begins enforcing ethnic cleansing against the Tutsi minority tribe, Paul, a Hutu himself, must shield his Tutsi wife and children. Feeling compelled to protect other Tutsi, his hotel becomes a safe haven for those fleeing the genocide. As the U.N. withdraws their support, Paul must face the murderous hordes alone and keep his hotel guests safe.

Blade: Trinity The final installment of Snipe’s pre-MCU Marvel story finds our half-vamp hero (Wesley Snipes) framed for multiple murders. With his reputation in the gutter and forces chasing him down to stop the killing spree, Blade must team up with fellow vampire slayers to ensure the safety of humanity.