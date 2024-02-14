Bishme Cromartie's Matrix-Inspired Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Is Otherworldy

Bishme Cromartie

Following the high of an unforgettable, Project Runway All Stars win in September, Bishme Cromartie continues the momentum. By unveiling “The Batrix,” a world of his own design inspired by the 1999 sci-fi film, The Matrix, Cromartie presents a Fall/Winter 2024 collection meant to inspire women to step into their boldest era yet.

Once the presentation began the room instantly came alive. As the audience closed in, the room became smaller and more earnest. That earnest feeling encapsulated the sense of community and support Cromartie has garnered through his creative journey thus far.

The models displayed the collection on multi-tiered platforms draped in white linen, but not before each of them had a moment to make an entrance for a 360 view of their garments. The clothing was displayed in a gradient of sorts. Black looks merged into red, red into white, with multicolored pieces sprinkled amongst them to bridge the looks together. Standing before the audience were 20 looks, each standing out from the next yet telling the same story.

Black silken fabric swept across the midsection of the first tulle-trimmed dress and wrapped around the back to form a dynamic shadow in the shape of a side profile. Asymmetric skirts complete with industrial pockets, plaid print, or tweed-looking patterns were paired with broad-collar outerwear of different varieties. The entirety of the collection felt like a study of shapes: dazzling webbed material exposing the torsos of sweaters and dresses, silhouettes of bodies printed across dresses and blending into matching puffers, beaded details, tufted jackets, oversized cargos with cinched ankles, and sweeping collars. The designer offered plenty for the eyes to dissect.

Speaking to the inspiration behind this collection, Cromartie looks to a refreshing source, cartoons. The fantasy worlds filled with fanciful proportions and shapes offer more imagination and expansion than the standard silhouette. With a lighthearted laugh, he went on to say how he combined the vivid colors and proportions from cartoon shows with his design style to form the concepts behind his latest creations.

He spoke to ESSENCE.com about the importance of imagining beyond reality, namely for Black creatives. “It’s needed for us to create these narratives because we hold so much more than just one type of story. The best thing you can do is connect with yourself and allow yourself to do what makes sense,” he affirms.

When asked to reflect upon his unique entrance to the fashion industry, he responds that he has always been here, and is taking this opportunity to be present. “I realized I’ve been [putting on shows] since I was 15–so God, my family, everything that has happened in life has prepared me to get to this place. Now I’m just trying to find how to enjoy it without overworking,” the designer says.

He expanded on this thought by discussing how important it is for him to be aware of the space he occupies as a Black designer; for this season, that means putting on a fashion presentation during New York Fashion Week at the Ritz Carlton. “I want to take up space in whatever room I’m in. Because I don’t know who looks like me that needs that encouragement.”

Bishme Cromartie is a Black designer who knows exactly what he was put here to do: inspire, expand, and uplift. “I’m happy to be here—I might cry,” he adds.

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishmie Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishme Cromartie

Bishme Cromartie Fall/Winter 2024 Courtesy of Bishme Cromartie