How Bravo’s Break-Out Designer, Bishme Cromartie, Gets Ready for NYFW

Bishme Cromartie

The fashion community is less than a week out from the busyness of New York Fashion Week. Similarly, Bishme Cromartie is preparing for the sartorial marathon as he sees fit. The founder of the eponymous brand, is a second-time participant in NYFW. He debuted during the Spring/Summer 2024 season with “Faye’s Quantum,” a line dedicated to his late sister complete with metallic and darkly-hued garments taking bold shape. For this season, he returns with a presentation to unveil his Fall/Winter 2024 line.

Cromartie’s name may ring bells, especially for reality television fans, as he first hit the scene as a contestant on Season 17 of Bravo’s Project Runway. Fast-forward to a few seasons later, and Cromartie was dubbed the winner of Season 20 for the show’s all-star edition in 2023. His first NYFW collection doubled as his final challenge in the reality competition, and resulted in him winning the title shortly after. From Project Runway to dressing your celebrity faves, Cromartie has made a name for himself by creating artful and trend-forward styles, which have landed him features in ESSENCE, Vogue, and more.

The Baltimore raised, Los Angeles-based designer delves into the methods he takes to align himself for the season’s events. When it comes to preparing for the week ahead, it’s all about settling the mind. This includes connecting with the outdoors, doing what feels right, and indulging in just about as many other creative outlets as one can think of. Below we caught up with Bishme to find out how he finds his center before the shows.

ESSENCE.com: As NYFW approaches, are you taking any specific steps to prepare your skin for the upcoming stress, or do you plan to indulge in a spa day?

Bishme Cromartie: I’m manifesting a great skincare routine or a skincare partnership in my near future. At the moment I’m definitely looking forward to a spa day!

Are there any non-fashion-related activities or hobbies you indulge in to take your mind off the upcoming Fashion Week?

Yes, there are a ton of non fashion-related activities and hobbies that I indulge in to take my mind off of Fashion Week. I love to draw, paint, write music, sing, freestyle, dance, hike, meditate, read and go to the beach.

Is there a specific TV series or film that you find yourself drawn to as a means of resetting before the hustle and bustle of NYFW?

There are a ton of TV series and films that I am drawn to as a means of resetting before NYFW. I’m really big on cartoons. One of my favorites right now is Rick and Morty. When it comes to films I love black and white movies. One of my all time favorite film would have to be Stormy Weather starring the beautiful and talented Lena Horne.

Amidst the chaos of preparing for NYFW, what strategies or practices help you stay grounded and focused?

I think the practices that help me the most amidst the chaos of preparing for NYFW would have to be journaling and meditating.

Do you have a go-to uniform or outfit that you wear during NYFW to avoid overthinking and streamline your focus?

I usually think about my outfit at the last minute. I like to see how I feel the day of, so that I can have a full understanding of what I feel like wearing.

Are you someone who believes in incorporating superstitious rituals to ensure a smooth and successful Fashion Week?

I’m not sure if I’m incorporating superstitious rituals to ensure a smooth and successful Fashion Week. Although, I do like to tap in with myself and act as if I’m a music artist getting ready for a world tour.

When you’re seeking inspiration, what genre or type of music do you typically turn to? Name a song.

I love all types of music but I love exploring whatever my ears love. Right now my favorite song that helped with the inspiration of my new collection is “How It Starts “ by Cameo Culture.

What is the most thoughtful or kindest gesture you do for yourself and your team after the whirlwind of NYFW has concluded?

Last season we went out for a “thank you” dinner after an amazing experience at Fashion Week. I also scheduled myself a massage because I needed it. This season I have a surprise for them.

If you could dress any historical Black figure or fictional character for Fashion Week, who would it be and why?

Wow, I like this question. If I could dress any historical Black figure or fictional character for Fashion Week, it would be Shirley Chisholm. She was just so effortlessly stylish.

Can you share a quirky or unusual source of inspiration that influenced your collection for this Fashion Week?

One of the unusual sources of inspiration that influenced my collection would have to be me remixing and creating my own version of The Matrix. My collection for NYFW is called “The Batrix” and I literally created a whole story around it just to create my world to live in. I’m not sure how unusual or quirky that is but I’ve been living in “The Batrix” during the creation of this collection.