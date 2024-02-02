How The Mother-Daughter Duo Maui X Lolita Are Preparing For New York Fashion Week

Maui X Lolita

The mother-daughter design duo, Lolita and Maui Malone, founders of Maui X Lolita are on the rise. Lolita, serving as lead designer, and her Gen Z daughter Maui as creative director are creating a new world of vibrant and bold high-fashion clothing. Launching their brand and breaking into the industry was part of the pandemic push of entrepreneurs and the duo has been able to stay steadily growing with features in Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and more

Lolita Malone’s two decades of design experience and her daughter’s affinity for fashion fuel their brand’s success. Maui, who stands at 5’2” was unable to break into modeling and used her innate love for clothing and style to pour into the brand. As the duo prepares for the chaos of putting on a presentation this season in New York, we asked them how they’re taking care of themselves to show up as their best selves.

Keep scrolling to dive into their preparations ahead of New York Fashion Week which consists of skincare regimens, rituals, and even what music they prefer.

ESSENCE.COM: As NYFW approaches, are you taking any specific steps to prepare your skin for the upcoming stress, or do you plan to indulge in a spa day?

Lolita: I generally take good care of my skin so thankfully I have no issues there, but I would love to squeeze in a spa day to decompress and relax before the madness of New York Fashion Week. Not sure I’ll be able to, but it would be nice.

Maui: I’ve been breaking out recently so I’m on a skin diet until fashion week is over. I’m doing two face masks a day coupled with hot lemon water first thing in the morning, minimal to no dairy or meat, and the least amount of sugar possible. That being said, I can’t resist my late-night snack and wine.

Are there any non-fashion-related activities or hobbies you indulge in to take your mind off the upcoming Fashion Week?

Lolita: I wish there was something that could take my mind off New York Fashion Week. Everything I do is fully centered around it, but I love every second. Wouldn’t change it for the world.

Maui: I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to take my mind off of New York Fashion Week, especially as we get closer to the show. All my mom and I do is have conversations bouncing our ideas off of each other.

Is there a specific TV series or film that you find yourself drawn to as a means of resetting before the hustle and bustle of NYFW?

Lolita: I’m currently watching the final season of The Crown but stopped right before Princess Diana’s death. I’m not mentally prepared to deal with it again. And I’m also catching up on Succession.

Maui: I’m watching Succession at the moment, I’m about to finish season three and I am absolutely obsessed. Watching it is unrelated to New York Fashion Week, but I can’t lie and say that the upscale New York landscape presented in the show doesn’t get me excited to get back to the city.

Amidst the chaos of preparing for NYFW, what strategies or practices help you stay grounded and focused?

Lolita: During this time I try to limit my stress and eat as healthy as possible. I avoid most people, especially if their energy isn’t a positive one. I just need to focus on myself and my job around this time. So I just limit my inner circle and take care of myself mentally and physically.

Maui: Talking to my team helps a lot. With so much going on and so much to plan, keeping communication very open and alive helps me out a bunch. That way we’re not struggling last minute to remember who said what, and who was supposed to do what.

Do you have a go-to uniform or outfit that you wear during NYFW to avoid overthinking and streamline your focus?

Lolita: When it comes to fashion, the louder the better for me. I don’t have a uniform and I never repeat outfits within a season. So NYFW is no exception, I always want to make sure whatever I wear, I am seen.

Maui: I don’t. My outfit is 100% determined by my mom probably the night before, and it’s always the flyest look. She dresses us both for the show and although it adds another responsibility to her plate, we both always look good. So thanks, mom.

Are you someone who believes in incorporating superstitious rituals to ensure a smooth and successful Fashion Week?

Lolita: Not really but I think we should start.

Maui: Yeah, we don’t have any yet, but now that you mention it, we should. Maybe that will help things run smoother, on a spiritual level.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: A model walks the runway wearing Maui X Lolita at Runway 7 Debuts Spring/Summer 2022 Collections during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2022 in New York City.

When you’re seeking inspiration, what genre or type of music do you typically turn to? Name a song.

Lolita: I listen to Afrobeats on blast during my creative process. So anything by Burna Boy always hypes me up.

Maui: I listen to a lot of house and dance music, and my favorite artist is Beyoncé. So of course, her most recent dance album Renaissance has not only been streamed 100 times during work but has found its way in the runway music for every single one of our shows so far that we’ve produced. “I’m That Girl,” “Alien Superstar,” “Pure/Honey,” “Summer Renaissance,” “Energy,” “Move,” and “America Has A Problem” have all been used in our shows. This year has a little less Queen Bey in it, but the small snippet I did include has had the most creative use in our show yet.

What is the most thoughtful or kindest gesture you do for yourself and your team after the whirlwind of NYFW has concluded?

Lolita: After our show, we usually have a team dinner or after-party with the models and production staff. Those are always fun.

Maui: We go out to eat. Mom and I love food, so it’s only right we celebrate with a huge dinner. Our Spring/Summer 2024 post-show dinner was wonderful, I can’t wait to see where we eat this year.

If you could dress any historical Black figure or fictional character for NYFW, who would it be and why?

Lolita: Josephine Baker would definitely be a Maui x Lolita fly girl.

Maui: Cookie Lyon. Empire was my show when it was out. I’m severely overdue for a rewatch. I love Taraji’s style and her character was giving fly girl all the way. If she were real, she would 100% wear Maui x Lolita, especially our trench coats and this new collection. Also, a runner-up, Olivia Pope. My favorite show is Scandal, and I think she would love our “Modern Rebellion” collection.

Can you share a quirky or unusual source of inspiration that influenced your collection for this Fashion Week?

Lolita: Maui graduated this past May and worked in finance. While shopping for new clothes for her new job, I saw that there was a lack of personality in corporate fashion. Women who go to the office definitely want to look fly there as well so I created this collection with the “corporate Fly Girl” in mind.

Maui: My old desk jobs. I graduated with a degree in finance and I worked in finance briefly last year. I was also around it often just while in school. Attending these business conferences and presentations inspired me to want to create something for the corporate girls who want that extra little something going on: a pop of color, a unique design, or an uncommon style.