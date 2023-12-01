Best New Music This Week: Beyoncé Gifts Listeners With “My House”

Happy Friday, folks. For the first day of December some of the biggest artists in entertainment have gifted listeners everywhere with new music to vibe to during the holiday season.

To celebrate the premiere of her Renaissance film, Beyoncé has shared a new song called “My House,” which is her first release since the debut of her critically acclaimed seventh studio album. This week, superproducer KAYTRANADA dropped Lover/Friend, and Jeymes Samuel connected with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks from the track “Hallelujah Heaven,” which is featured on the Book of Clarence soundtrack.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

Flo Milli – “Never Lose Me” Flo Milli‘s highly anticipated collaboration with Lil Yachty has now arrived, which is titled “Never Lose Me.” Listen to it HERE.

KAYTRANADA – ‘Lover/Friend’ Fresh off the heels of the acclaimed collaborative project KAYTRAMINÉ with Aminé over the summer, Kaytranada is closing out 2023 with another release titled Lover/Friend. Hear it HERE.

Jeymes Samuel, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks – “Hallelujah Heaven” Earlier this week, Jeymes Samuel built anticipation for hsi film Book of Clarence with a new single titled “Hallelujah Heaven,” which features Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, and Lil Wayne. Stream it HERE.





Bas & AJ Tracey – ‘179 Deli’ Dreamville’s Bas and AJ x Tracey come together for a new project, 179 Deli. Check it out HERE.