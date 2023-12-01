Home

Best New Music This Week: Beyoncé Gifts Listeners With “My House”

The upbeat record dropped today to coincide with the premiere of ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. For the first day of December some of the biggest artists in entertainment have gifted listeners everywhere with new music to vibe to during the holiday season. 

To celebrate the premiere of her Renaissance film, Beyoncé has shared a new song called “My House,” which is her first release since the debut of her critically acclaimed seventh studio album. This week, superproducer KAYTRANADA dropped Lover/Friend, and Jeymes Samuel connected with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks from the track “Hallelujah Heaven,” which is featured on the Book of Clarence soundtrack.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

