LaKeith Stanfield Searches For Redemption In ‘The Book Of Clarence’ Trailer

Courtesy of Legendary Pictures

Sony, TriStar and Legendary Pictures have released the first trailer for the upcoming biblical epic The Book of Clarence.

Written and directed by The Harder They Fall’s Jeymes Samuel and featuring new music from Jay-Z, this film follows Clarence – played by LaKeith Stanfield – who is struggling to find a better life for his family, while trying to get his own affairs in order. Captivated by the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to create a better life for himself, and ultimately discovers that the power of belief may be his only path to redemption.

Jay-Z, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, reactivated his Instagram account in order to promote the new project. The caption under his heavily-watched post simply read: “The Book of Clarence. January 2024.”

In addition to Stanfield, the film also stars Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy and Benedict Cumberbatch.

James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda also produce alongside Samuel and Carter, with Garrett Grant executive producing.

The Book of Clarence will be released in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

Take a look at the trailer for the film below.