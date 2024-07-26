Best New Music This Week: Muni Long, Ice Spice, Mustard And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we end the month of July and head into August, we’re seeing plenty of today’s seminal acts releasing new music for the world to enjoy.

Today, in anticipation of her new album on August 30, singer Muni Long drops the single “Ruined Me,” Ice Spice unveils the project Y2K, and Raven Lenae and Childish Gambino come together for the beautiful collaboration titled “One Wish.” Our roundup also features music from Cordae, Mustard, Gordo, and more

Take a look at our list of the best new music this week.

Muni Long – “Ruined Me” Muni Long is gearing up to deliver her second album Revenge coming in August. As a follow up to her massive hit “Made For Me,” she releases her new single “Ruined Me.” Listen to it HERE.

Cordae ft. Lil Wayne – “Saturday Mornings 3x GRAMMY Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning rapper Cordae returns with his first new single in almost one year, “Saturday Mornings (Feat. Lil Wayne).” Listen to it HERE. Watch the video on YouTube HERE.

Ice Spice – ‘Y2K!’ Today, Bronx native Ice Spice drops her wildly anticipated official debut album, Y2K!, out now via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. Listen to the project HERE.

Mustard – ‘Faith Of A Mustard Seed’ After a five-year wait since his critically acclaimed Perfect 10, Grammy-award-winning producer and artist Mustard is back with his fourth studio album, Faith of a Mustard Seed. Hear it HERE.

Ravyn Lenae ft. Childish Gambino – “One Wish” Rising R&B singer Ravyn Lenae and the multi-talented Childish Gambino have come together for a brand new record titled “One Wish.” Listen to the song HERE.

Gordo ft. Drake – ‘DIAMANTE’ The Grammy-nominated producer Gordo unveils his new album, Diamante, which includes features from T-Pain, Young Dolph, Maluma, Leon Bridges, Larry June, and more. Stream the album HERE.

PsiRen – “Sober” Today, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, artist and producer, Kandi Burruss debuts talented new girl group, PsiRyn, and announces their first single, “Sober.” Listen to it HERE.

TA Thomas – “Angry” The southern soul singer and Def Jam star TA Thomas gifts the masses with the new video for his single “Angry.” Watch it HERE.

DJ Premier, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & Big Sean – “Ya Don’t Stop” DJ Premier has brought together a group of top tier artists as Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Big Sean join him on “Ya Don’t Stop.” Hear the song HERE.