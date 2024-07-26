HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Muni Long, Ice Spice, Mustard And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Ravyn Lenae and Childish Gambino titled “One Wish,” and TA Thomas’ “Angry.”
Best New Music This Week: Muni Long, Ice Spice, Mustard And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we end the month of July and head into August, we’re seeing plenty of today’s seminal acts releasing new music for the world to enjoy.

Today, in anticipation of her new album on August 30, singer Muni Long drops the single “Ruined Me,” Ice Spice unveils the project Y2K, and Raven Lenae and Childish Gambino come together for the beautiful collaboration titled “One Wish.” Our roundup also features music from Cordae, Mustard, Gordo, and more

Take a look at our list of the best new music this week.

TOPICS: 