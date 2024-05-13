Childish Gambino Back On Global Stage With ‘The New World Tour’

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone

Today, Donald Glover—also known as Childish Gambino—announced The New World Tour. The long-awaited U.S. leg kicks off on August 11 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK making 33 stops across North America before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at United Center on October 3.

Produced by AEG Presents, the tour also includes shows in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and France. The Europe edition begins on October 31 before concluding at RAC Arena in Perth, WA on February 11. WILLOW is confirmed as direct support for North America, and Amaarae is confirmed for Europe/UK as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Alongside The New World Tour announcement, Gambino surprised fans with the release of Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions) via RCA Records, including 2 new tracks “Atavista” and “Human Sacrifice.” Listen HERE. Additionally, he dropped the official music video for “Little Foot Big Foot,” directed by Hiro Murai, featuring Young Nudy. Watch HERE.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 17 at 10am local time at thenewworldtour.com.