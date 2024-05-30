Ayesha Curry’s Best Style Moments

Getty Images

When we think of a modern Renaissance woman, Ayesha Curry is among the names and faces that pop up. While she’s the wife of NBA player Stephen Curry and a mother of four, she’s also a dynamic individual with a killer sense of style. The entrepreneur and TV personality has been seen wearing lovely ensembles while accompanying her husband on the red carpet and at events.

Over time, Curry’s style has evolved, showcasing her versatility and ability to pull off various looks. Her street style looks have ranged from chic brands like Thom Browne to more casual ensembles like matching gray skirt sets with baseball caps. She’s also not afraid to experiment with color, as seen in her brightly hued dresses like the short orange ribbed knit dress she wore for her book signing in 2016.

At the 2021 Met Gala, her intricate beaded dress designed by Versace and styled by Jason Bolden was an absolute hit. The gold and silver hues laid across her tanned skin were exquisite as she added a velvet pointed-toe gray heel and large hoop earrings to complete her look. Curry often plays with silhouettes, such as her street style look consisting of a white button-down top paired with a leather corset top. She layered a black blazer over her look with a pair of fly trousers and black shiny pointed heels. Her maternity style has been killing it lately, with her recent appearance on the red carpet for her film Irish Love in a tight black lace-up dress.

At the recent 2023 CFDA Awards, she wore a stunning Diotima webbed knit gown in a striking red and black color combination. This look made us realize she’s one to watch on the fashion front. Her style stays true to her while also embracing new ideas about clothing. Curry’s style evolution is one we’re excited to keep watching. Keep scrolling to view some of her best looks thus far.

01 01 Ayesha Curry At The 2024 Voices Of Beauty Summit LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Ayesha Curry attends the The Voices Of Beauty Summit at California Market Center on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

02 02 Ayesha Curry At Netflix’s “Irish Wish” New York Screening In 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Ayesha Curry attends the screening of Netflix’s “Irish Wish” at Paris Theater on March 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

03 03 Ayesha Curry At 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Ayesha Curry at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala held on November 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

04 04 Ayesha Curry At The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards Ayesha Curry at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Ayesha Curry At The 2023 Sundance Film Festival PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Stephen Curry: Underrated” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

06 06 Ayesha Curry At The 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Ayesha Curry attends the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards presented by Chase at The Regency Ballroom on December 08, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

07 07 Ayesha Curry In New York City In 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Ayesha Curry is seen in Gramercy on November 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

08 08 Ayesha Curry In New York City In 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Ayesha Curry is seen in Gramercy on November 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

09 09 Ayesha Curry At The 2022 Baby2Baby Gala WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: Ayesha Curry attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

10 10 Ayesha Curry In New York City In 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: Ayesha Curry is seen wearing Thom Browne in Midtown on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images)

11 11 Ayesha Curry In New York City In 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: Ayesha Curry is seen wearing Thom Browne in Midtown on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images)

12 12 Ayesha Curry At The Stephen Curry 2022 ESPYs Celebration WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Ayesha Curry attends the Stephen Curry 2022 ESPYs celebration at LAVO Ristorante on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

13 13 Ayesha Curry At The 2022 ESPYs HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Ayesha Curry attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

14 14 Ayesha Curry At The 2022 World Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “NOPE” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Ayesha Curry attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “NOPE” at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

15 15 Ayesha Curry At The 2021 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

16 16 Ayesha Curry In Los Angeles In 2020 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 10: Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are seen on January 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

17 17 Ayesha Curry At The 2019 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Ayesha Curry attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

18 18 Ayesha Curry At “Stephen Vs. The Game” Premiere OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: Stephen and Ayesha Curry pose for a photo on the red carpet at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook)

19 19 Ayesha Curry At The 2019 James Beard Foundation Awards Gala CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 06: Ayesha Curry attends the 2019 James Beard Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on May 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

20 20 Ayesha Curry In Los Angeles In 2019 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 19: Ayesha Curry is seen arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on June 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

21 21 Ayesha Curry At The Covergirl Flagship Store Opening NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 04: Ayesha Curry and Erika Woods attend as COVERGIRL Opens The Doors To Their First Flagship Store; An Experiential Makeup Playground on December 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for COVERGIRL)

22 22 Ayesha Curry At The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Ayesha Curry (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

23 23 Ayesha Curry At The 2017 ESPYS LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: NBA player Steph Curry (R) and Ayesha Curry arrive at the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage)

24 24 Ayesha Curry At Her Book Signing At Books & Books BAL HARBOUR, FL – OCTOBER 02: Ayesha Curry signs her first cookbook “The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith and the Joy of Eating Well” at Books and Books – Bal Harbour on October 2, 2016 in Bal Harbour, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/WireImage)

25 25 Ayesha Curry At The Williams-Sonoma Book Signing NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Ayesha Curry attends the Williams-Sonoma Ayesha Curry Book Signing at Williams-Sonoma Columbus Circle on September 20, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)