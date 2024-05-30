HomeFashion

Ayesha Curry’s Best Style Moments

From the red carpet to the event looks, the actress, business owner, and mother’s style evolution has been thrilling to watch.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

When we think of a modern Renaissance woman, Ayesha Curry is among the names and faces that pop up. While she’s the wife of NBA player Stephen Curry and a mother of four, she’s also a dynamic individual with a killer sense of style. The entrepreneur and TV personality has been seen wearing lovely ensembles while accompanying her husband on the red carpet and at events. 

Over time, Curry’s style has evolved, showcasing her versatility and ability to pull off various looks. Her street style looks have ranged from chic brands like Thom Browne to more casual ensembles like matching gray skirt sets with baseball caps. She’s also not afraid to experiment with color, as seen in her brightly hued dresses like the short orange ribbed knit dress she wore  for her book signing in 2016. 

At the 2021 Met Gala, her intricate beaded dress designed by Versace and styled by Jason Bolden was an absolute hit. The gold and silver hues laid across her tanned skin were exquisite as she added a velvet pointed-toe gray heel and large hoop earrings to complete her look. Curry often plays with silhouettes, such as her street style look consisting of a white button-down top paired with a leather corset top. She layered a black blazer over her look with a pair of fly trousers and black shiny pointed heels. Her maternity style has been killing it lately, with her recent appearance on the red carpet for her film Irish Love in a tight black lace-up dress. 

At the recent 2023 CFDA Awards, she wore a stunning Diotima webbed knit gown in a striking red and black color combination. This look made us realize she’s one to watch on the fashion front. Her style stays true to her while also embracing new ideas about clothing. Curry’s style evolution is one we’re excited to keep watching. Keep scrolling to view some of her best looks thus far. 

