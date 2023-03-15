Home · News

11 Sweet Photos Of Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Packing On The PDA

A warm embrace. Stealing a kiss. Angela Bassett and her No. 1 fan, hubby Courtney B. Vance, always look very much in love on the red carpet.
You know who Angela Bassett‘s No. 1 fan is? Her devoted husband, actor Courtney B. Vance. It’s the same vice versa. The legendary actress stans for her man, too. You see it in the way they support each other’s work, from their TV work to their films. You can hear it in the way they laud each other, like the way Vance said his wife was past due for an Academy Award ahead of the 2023 event (where things didn’t go as planned despite her being the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress).

“It’s time, and I can’t wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that’s all any of us ever listened for,” he said to PEOPLE a week before the Oscars.

“If you’ve been to these events, you know that the only thing you listen for is [making A phonetic sounds], or if it’s me [making K phonetic sounds]. If they don’t do [making A phonetic sounds], I’m out. You know. So I’m excited,” he added. “It’s been 29 years, she’s overdue and I think everybody recognizes that. So I’m excited.”

You also see the mutual adoration in the way they look at each other, hold onto one another and share kisses on the red carpet. Whether it’s all the red carpets of award season or smaller festivities they can’t help but shine at, the love always radiates from these two. Check out photos of them packing on the PDA over the years.

