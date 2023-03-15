11 Sweet Photos Of Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Packing On The PDA

You know who Angela Bassett‘s No. 1 fan is? Her devoted husband, actor Courtney B. Vance. It’s the same vice versa. The legendary actress stans for her man, too. You see it in the way they support each other’s work, from their TV work to their films. You can hear it in the way they laud each other, like the way Vance said his wife was past due for an Academy Award ahead of the 2023 event (where things didn’t go as planned despite her being the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress).

“It’s time, and I can’t wait for the moment when they call the first syllable of the name because that’s all any of us ever listened for,” he said to PEOPLE a week before the Oscars.

“If you’ve been to these events, you know that the only thing you listen for is [making A phonetic sounds], or if it’s me [making K phonetic sounds]. If they don’t do [making A phonetic sounds], I’m out. You know. So I’m excited,” he added. “It’s been 29 years, she’s overdue and I think everybody recognizes that. So I’m excited.”

You also see the mutual adoration in the way they look at each other, hold onto one another and share kisses on the red carpet. Whether it’s all the red carpets of award season or smaller festivities they can’t help but shine at, the love always radiates from these two. Check out photos of them packing on the PDA over the years.

Whispering Sweet Nothings Long before they were husband and wife, Bassett and Vance were already solid as a rock. They were captured here in 1996 with Vance whispering in the ear of his love. Actor Courtney B. Vance whispering into ear of actress fiancee Angela Bassett. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images)

Kissing Cuties The couple is photographed a few months before they tied the knot (doing so in the fall of ’97), with Vance planting a smooch on the cheek of Bassett. Actor Courtney B. Vance kissing girlfriend, actress Angela Bassett on the forehead. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images)

Up Close and Personal At an event honoring jazz great Wynton Marsalis in 2005, the pair were photographed cheek to cheek. NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER AND US TABS OUT) Actors Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the Jazz At Lincoln Centers Toast to Wynton Marsalis November 14, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Hugged Up Vance proudly embraced his bride at a movie premiere back in 2002. Courtney B. Vance & Angela Bassett during “Sunshine State” Premiere – Los Angeles at SilverScreen Theatre in West Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

A Groove-y Pair Vance held his lady love close at the 1998 premiere for her classic film, How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett during World Premiere of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Sweet Love The beautiful pair showed off some PDA at the American Black Film Festival in 2004. Courtney B.Vance and Angela Bassett during 2004 American Black Film Festival – Film Life Movie Awards – Press Room at Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami Beach, Florida, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for AOL Time Warner – Corporate Communications)

Black on Black The couple coordinated attire for the 8th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2002. Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance during The 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals at Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Stealing a Kiss Vance, a lover of a good red carpet smooch, planted one on Bassett in 2016. It happened at the premiere of FX’s American Crime Story – The People V. O.J. Simpson, which was a career game changer for the talented actor. WESTWOOD, CA – JANUARY 27: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the premiere of FX’s ‘American Crime Story – The People V. O.J. Simpson’ at Westwood Village Theatre on January 27, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

…and Pose While Bassett served face, Vance offered up a smile at the Netflix premiere of Otherhood in 2019. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the Netflix Premiere of OTHERHOOD at the Egyptian Theater on July 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

Picture Perfect Vance couldn’t let the professional photogs be the only ones capturing the beauty of his wife at the 2019 Emmy Awards. He got his amateur paparazzi on to get some shots of Bassett in all her glory. LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)