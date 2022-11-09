A Look At Angela Bassett’s Best Hair Moments

While there are many iconic actresses and icons-to-be in the industry, there’s one that goes beyond the script every time — Angela Bassett. With the latest premiere of Wakanda Forever, Bassett continues to build her unparalleled resume and look breathtaking while doing so.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Angela Bassett attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Even as an illustration for our November/December issue, the cover star still exudes transcendent beauty, especially with her hair. Bassett’s versatility in hair styling makes her a key player in anyone’s mood board, from voluminous curls to tight coils or wanded beachy waves. On-screen, the actress’s hair is kept away in a beautiful headpiece, but her tresses are let down into a side-part look with copious curls for the premiere. There’s no style the legendary entertainer can’t pull off.

We’ve rounded up our favorite Angela Bassett hair moments worth trying or admiring for your next appointment.