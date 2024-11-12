Andrea Iyamah Reveals Resort 2025 Collection

Andrea Iyamah

Andrea Iyamah has launched its Resort 2025 collection. Entitled “The Banquet of Light,” the collection features an assortment of pieces designed to bring out the essence of one’s life journey in addition to the radiant power of self-discovery. Each piece celebrates the grace, strength, and beauty of the brand’s supporters.

A bold color palette is featured throughout the collection–mustard, bone, cantaloupe, lime, and dark plums. Each of these tones is reflective of colors one would find in the Northern sky which evoke the joy of nature’s natural light. The ADWA Print, an in-house design created with a red-orange ombre effect adds to the key color palette. This distinct detail showcases the importance of sunsets. This print finds its way on the Turi, a stunning mesh dress.

Andrea Iyamah

“Drawing on the interplay of colors and textures, ‘The Banquet of Light’ features a symphony of luminous hues and elevated fabrics that transition seamlessly between occasions and seasons,” states a press release. Staples in the Resort 2025 collection includes satin gowns designed with cotton, linen and also satin. Other diverse flattering pieces exude femininity: a silken collared shirt and matching trousers. One silk lengthy dress in mustard, the Tiro is a staple ideal for tropical vacations.

Andrea Iyamah, the brand’s creative director and founder details insights into the inspiration behind her latest arrivals. “Fashion has the power to reveal our inner light. With ‘The Banquet of Light,’ I wanted to honor every woman who brings her unique glow into the world,” she shared in a statement. “This collection is about celebrating that light, allowing it to shine through textures, colors, and silhouettes that speak to her strength and elegance.”

Andrea Iyamah’s Resort 2025 is currently available to shop online at andreaiyamah.com. Check out the lookbook below.

