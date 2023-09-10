Amy Smilovic’s Tibi Offers A Minimalistic Approach To Springwear

Who is the Tibi woman? We’d like to think she’s someone who’s drawn to minimalistic ready-to-wear pieces that make her appear effortless. She is also a smartly dressed woman unafraid to wear red, and perhaps monochromatic outfits. For Tibi’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Amy Smilovic delivered clothing for every woman: chic suiting separates, silk dresses that one can throw on for spring outings, and staple outerwear.

What was most admirable about these new pieces was the relaxed feel of each garment. There were plenty of blazers paired with wide-leg trousers, which was to be expected—however, there was also a dreamy leather trench coat with enlarged buttons and floral waist bags. One particular look that stood out consisted of a gray jumpsuit worn with red leather ballerina flats and socks. Elsewhere, the chic range captured our attention when a particular cape-esque dress came down the runway in seafoam green, maroon, and cream. Listening to James Blake’s latest album and other computer-generated music that filled the Starett-Lehigh building as the collection made its debut was also a unique juxtaposition. Overall, the collection evoked a level of sophistication that is a constant for Tibi.

01 Tibi Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the Tibi fashion show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

02 Tibi Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the Tibi fashion show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

03 Tibi Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the Tibi fashion show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

04 Tibi Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the Tibi fashion show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

05 Tibi Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the Tibi fashion show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

06 Tibi Spring/Summer 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model walks the runway at the Tibi fashion show during New York Fashion Week – September 2023: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on September 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Lead Image: Albert Urso/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows