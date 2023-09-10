Day two of New York Fashion Week was jam-packed with shows like Sami Miro Vintage, Tibi, and Priscavera. Saturday was also marked by events by Tia Adeola, and showrooms that editors and buyers could pop into: the Black In Fashion Council Discovery Showroom and The Folklore’s NYFW intricate marketplace. But, what really caught our attention were yesterday’s killer street style looks that featured unique pairings. Darrel Hunter captured quite a few deeply thought out ‘fits that made our inner child smile.

With the weather constantly changing, showgoers opted for comfortable, lengthy skirts and corset-esque tops. Some opted for simplicity with a white tank and a sleek bottom like a pencil skirt. Naturally, there were some peacocks who decided to be bold. One of these fantastic individuals donned a pair of balloon-inspired trousers in orange and a matching balloon sleeve top à la Christopher John Rogers. Below you’ll find some head-turning looks that can serve as inspiration for you for the months ahead.

01 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 2

Photos Courtesy of Darrel Hunter