17 PDA-Packed Photos Of Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz's Love Over The Years

Recording artists Swizz Beatz (L) kisses the head of Alicia Keys in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

If there’s one thing Alicia Keys knows a great deal about, it’s love. Her biggest hits are about it: “Fallin’.” “No One.” “If I Ain’t Got You.” “You Don’t Know My Name.” And she’s blessed to have a love that she’s not shy about. The Aquarius has been married to producer Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean since 2010, and from the day they went public with their relationship, the love has been strong, and so has the PDA.

Back in the June 2011 issue of ESSENCE, which she covered, the Grammy winner, then a new mom, couldn’t stop gushing over the love she’d found.

“It’s such an inspiration to be around someone who is so ignited by life,” she said at the time. He’s so smart; he’s always dreaming up possibilities,” she said at the time. “Falling in love is such a force. But this is a whole other level of magic.”

She added, “Our relationship definitely grew from a friendship. It’s really beautiful to be understood without a lot of excess talking. With Kasseem, I can be my trust self, and he can be his true self and we shine equally. When we are in the same room, nobody falls in the shadow.”

Dean had his own fair share of sweet things to say about Keys then, too. “My wife is understanding and caring and a great mom, a great leader, a great teacher and a great student,” he said. “She is my partner and soul mate.”

Soon to be 15 years later, the couple, with two kids in addition to Dean’s three other children, are thriving. They’ve bought a jaw-dropping estate called the Razor House, in San Diego, that people fawn over due to its architectural structure. They’ve shared their artwork, an incredible collection that made it to the Brooklyn Museum. And they’ve done so much in the last few years together, all smiles, fully supportive of one another in a number of ways.

“I spent a lot of relationships not really saying how I actually felt, and they fell apart,” Keys told PEOPLE in 2024. “If you can’t speak your truth, then you can’t be yourself. That’s a key! I don’t worry about speaking to him, even about the hard things, and I think he feels the same. I know that I can tell him what I really feel.”

They’ve certainly come a long way. See photos of Alicia and Swizz’s love over the years below.

01 01 2010 NEW YORK – MARCH 15: Recording artists Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attends the Gotham Magazine annual gala presented by Bing at Capitale on March 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

02 02 2010 NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Singer Alicia Keys and husband producer Swizz Beatz attend the 2010 Keep A Child Alive’s Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on September 30, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

03 03 2011 LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys at the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball 2011 at Camden Roundhouse on June 15, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

04 04 2011 NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 25: Musician Alicia Keys, Producer Swizz Beatz, and Egypt (son of Keys) pose for a picture during the game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2011 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

05 05 2012 Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz attend the Kanye West Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2012/2013 show, as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

06 06 2013 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend House Of Hype Monster Grammy Party at House Of Hype on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

07 07 2013 NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys with son Egypt Daoud Dean attend Keep A Child Alive’s 10th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Child 13/Getty Images)

08 08 2014 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 30: Musicians Swizz Beatz (L) and Alicia Keys attend Keep A Child Alive’s 11th annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

09 09 2016 Alicia Keys and Swiss Beats attend the 2016 BET awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

10 10 2016 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 19: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend Keep a Child Alive’s 13th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

11 11 2017 BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 30: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys perform at Bacardi X The Dean Collection Present: No Commission on June 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Bacardi)

12 12 2018 Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz attend the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing 11TH annual GRAMMY¨ Week event honoring international music icons Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz at The Rainbow Room on January 25, 2018 in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

13 13 2019 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

14 14 2019 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 20: Swizz Beatz (L) and Alicia Keys attend The Dean Collection x Swizz Beatz Present DELUXX FLUXX on June 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

15 15 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

16 16 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: (L-R) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys attend The Gordon Parks Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner And Auction Celebrating The Arts & Social Justice at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation)