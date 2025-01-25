HomeBlack Celeb Couples

17 PDA-Packed Photos Of Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz's Love Over The Years

"Falling in love is such a force. But this is a whole other level of magic."
Recording artists Swizz Beatz (L) kisses the head of Alicia Keys in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)
If there’s one thing Alicia Keys knows a great deal about, it’s love. Her biggest hits are about it: “Fallin’.” “No One.” “If I Ain’t Got You.” “You Don’t Know My Name.” And she’s blessed to have a love that she’s not shy about. The Aquarius has been married to producer Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean since 2010, and from the day they went public with their relationship, the love has been strong, and so has the PDA.

Back in the June 2011 issue of ESSENCE, which she covered, the Grammy winner, then a new mom, couldn’t stop gushing over the love she’d found.

“It’s such an inspiration to be around someone who is so ignited by life,” she said at the time. He’s so smart; he’s always dreaming up possibilities,” she said at the time. “Falling in love is such a force. But this is a whole other level of magic.”

She added, “Our relationship definitely grew from a friendship. It’s really beautiful to be understood without a lot of excess talking. With Kasseem, I can be my trust self, and he can be his true self and we shine equally. When we are in the same room, nobody falls in the shadow.”

Dean had his own fair share of sweet things to say about Keys then, too. “My wife is understanding and caring and a great mom, a great leader, a great teacher and a great student,” he said. “She is my partner and soul mate.”

Soon to be 15 years later, the couple, with two kids in addition to Dean’s three other children, are thriving. They’ve bought a jaw-dropping estate called the Razor House, in San Diego, that people fawn over due to its architectural structure. They’ve shared their artwork, an incredible collection that made it to the Brooklyn Museum. And they’ve done so much in the last few years together, all smiles, fully supportive of one another in a number of ways.

“I spent a lot of relationships not really saying how I actually felt, and they fell apart,” Keys told PEOPLE in 2024. “If you can’t speak your truth, then you can’t be yourself. That’s a key! I don’t worry about speaking to him, even about the hard things, and I think he feels the same. I know that I can tell him what I really feel.”

They’ve certainly come a long way. See photos of Alicia and Swizz’s love over the years below.

