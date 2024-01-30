HomeEntertainment

2024 Entertainment Preview: 11 Podcasts You Must Hear This Year

Whether it’s comedy, popular culture, music, or relationship-based, these shows definitely hit the mark.
By Okla Jones ·

While movies and television are always a great outlet if you’re looking to relax, podcasts can also provide that same experience, depending on what the listener’s interests are.

Last year saw the premiere of shows hosted by close friends—The Scottie & Sylvia Show, The Chunkz and Filly Show, as well as the continued popularity in podcasts focused around sports, such as 2nd Wind Podcast and The Pivot. With all of these shows both new and established, 2024 is poised to be an amazing year for the audio-based genre.

From comedic co-hosts to politically-charged topics, here are the 11 podcasts that you must hear in the new year.

