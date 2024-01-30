2024 Entertainment Preview: 11 Podcasts You Must Hear This Year

While movies and television are always a great outlet if you’re looking to relax, podcasts can also provide that same experience, depending on what the listener’s interests are.

Last year saw the premiere of shows hosted by close friends—The Scottie & Sylvia Show, The Chunkz and Filly Show, as well as the continued popularity in podcasts focused around sports, such as 2nd Wind Podcast and The Pivot. With all of these shows both new and established, 2024 is poised to be an amazing year for the audio-based genre.

From comedic co-hosts to politically-charged topics, here are the 11 podcasts that you must hear in the new year.

The Chunks and Filly Show Premiering late last year, The Chunkz and Filly Show brought together the two popular YouTube personalities for their first filmed content in about a year. These longtime friends delve into funny topics, but it also includes serious themes as well. Since its debut, the series has featured guests such as Idris Elba, ShxtsnGigs, Tyrique Hyde, and more.

Pour Minds Houstonians now residing in ATL, Drea Nicole and Lex P share weekly conversations about relationships, music, and navigating life in your 30s. So join the party, pull up a chair, and listen to the two hosts’ unique experiences.

2nd Wind Podcast On the 2nd Wind Podcast, co-hosts James Wah & Jarvis Miller sit down with the biggest names in sports & entertainment to talk about life, adversity, and how they caught their 2nd wind. Everyone has a story, and this podcast is here to help them tell it.

Storytime with Legendary Jerry Relaunching on January 31, Storytime with Legendary Jerry will deliver an authentic and captivating journey through the rich history of Southern rap music, with Atlanta at the heart, featuring exclusive interviews and compelling discussions with industry icons and executives.

WHOREible Decisions Every Monday, hosts Mandii B & WeezyWTF come together to discuss the sex lives and craziest kinks with an array of guests such as couples, doctors, pornstars, activists, celebrities, and so much more.

The Pivot Hosting weekly sit-down conversations with A-list stars, former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder continue to deliver timely discussions on important topics, not only becoming a voice of influence but one of impact.

The Scottie & Sylvia Show Produced by Issa Rae’s Raedio company, The Scottie and Sylvia Show covers a range of important topics from colorism to imposter syndrome and romance and vulnerability, with celebrity guests and gamified segments inviting listeners into their admirable friendship.

‘What Now?’ with Trevor Noah Last year, comedian and former host of The Daily Show signed a deal with Spotify for a weekly podcast. This show will blend Noah’s “signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.” Since its release, the show has featured guests such as Kevin Hart, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more.

Journey To Launch Hosted by Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI), blogger, and money coach Jamila Souffrant, Journey to Launch helps listeners gain clarity around their finances and create an actionable plan to reach their goals. Her mission is to teach, inspire and help others reach financial freedom.

Native Land Pod Each week, Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, and Andrew Gillum unpack the news during the 2024 election cycle, courageously seeking to build a home for marginalized voices; a defiant stance against mainstream narratives.