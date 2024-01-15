Entertainment Preview: TV Shows To Look Out For In 2024

As we settle into the first few weeks of 2024, there is heavy optimism for television in the new year. Following the uncertainty of the strikes, our favorite programs will be returning to the screen, along with some new shows hoping to make a mark in popular culture.

In celebration of Black History Month, Genius MLK/X will hit the National Geographic channel, and the Donald Glover-led series Mr. & Mrs. Smith also debuts in February on Prime Video. Parish, starring Giancarlo Esposito as the titular character, tells the story of a taxi driver whose life shifts dramatically after he picks up a passenger one evening. With several new projects premiering in the coming months, audiences worldwide will definitely get their fix for fresh and exciting content.

Fan favorites Abbott Elementary, Bel-Air, and Grown-ish— the latter airing its series finale later this year—are all coming back, and the ensemble comedy Harlem will tie up all the loose strings left following the end of season two. With viewers looking forward to The CW’s All American and All American: Homecoming, this year is primed to become a year to remember in entertainment.

Whether you’re a person who enjoys comedies, dramas, or a good old action series, here are all of the most anticipated shows of 2024.

Genius: MLK/X – National Geographic (2/1) Now, in its fourth season, Genius: MLK/X compares and contrasts the lives of the iconic Civil Rights activists Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. It stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre as the show’s titular characters. It examines the work and legacy of two of the greatest men of the 20th century.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Prime Video (2/2) This series adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is based on the 2005 film by the name. Donald and Maya Erskine star in the series, and their marriage “complicated” due the the nature of the different spy agency that they work for. The push and pull between their jobs and personal lives will make for an extremely interesting plot.

Abbott Elementary – ABC (TBD) Since 2021, Quinta Brunson’s award-winning comedy has been both a commercial and critical hit. During its second season, viewers saw the show hone in on Janine and Gregory’s chemistry, and what it means for the future. With the finale building anticipation for Season 3, and a cast that includes Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, William Stanford Davis, and more, Abbott Elementary is definitely here to stay. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – “Work Family” – After Jacob reveals a detail about his personal life, Janine realizes she doesn’t know the other teachers as well as she thought. Meanwhile, as Gregory’s stern teaching approach is causing his whole class to underperform, Barbara and Melissa teach him how to relax and make his lessons more fun. “Abbott Elementary” airs TUESDAY, FEB. 15 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Ser Baffo) QUINTA BRUNSON

Grown-ish – Freeform (TBD) Since 2018, Grown-ish has provided resonate stories of college life that we all could relate to. Love, friendships, family, financial struggle—this show had it all. For the first half of its final season, we saw Junior (Marcus Scribner) come into his own as a college student, creating funny and unforgettable television moments along the way. When the series finale airs in 2024, Grown-ish will truly be missed.

All American – The CW (TBD) Based on the life of former professional football player Spencer Paysinger, All American has been a hit on The CW for five seasons. It stars Daniel Ezra in the main role, followed by an amazing cast that features Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Chelsea Tavares, Michael Evans Behling, and Greta Onieogou. With all of the cliffhangers that occurred during last year’s finale, the anticipation is high for the Season 6 premiere, set for release sometime in 2024.

The Bear – FX (TBD) Season 3 of this acclaimed show has been confirmed, and filming will resume this winter. It received several awards at the Golden Globes last week, and also has six Primetime Emmy nominations, including a nod for Ayo Edebiri for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Bel-Air This revamped adaptation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted in 2022 and has since been met with rave reviews. In staying true to the essence of the original, Bel-Air added a more serious tone to the show, and examined themes such as racism, drug abuse, sexuality, while still having some funny moments along the way.

The Big Cigar – Apple TV+ (TBD) The Big Cigar is an upcoming American miniseries based on the 2012 Playboy article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman. The show chronicles the manhunt for Huey P. Newton, the founder of the Black Panther Party, who seeks the help of film producer Bert Schneider as he tries to escape to Cuba. The six-episode series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year.

Harlem – Prime Video (TBD) From Girls Trip and The Blackening writer Tracy Oliver, Harlem follows four best friends in Harlem — Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shonique Shandai) — who navigate new phases of their careers, relationships and big city dreams together. Season two chronicled Camille and Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) reconciliation. On December 6, 2023, Amazon renewed the series for a third season.

All-American: Homecoming – The CW (TBD) This sports drama spin-off is set for a third season. The upcoming season will consist of 13 episodes, and stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, and Camille Hyde, among others. Last year, it was announced that Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette won’t return as series regulars in the upcoming season; they’ll be recurring cast members.