Entertainment Preview: TV Shows To Look Out For In 2024

From ‘Bel-Air’ to Prime Video’s ‘Harlem,’ this year looks to be one of the most anticipated seasons in television history.
By Okla Jones ·

As we settle into the first few weeks of 2024, there is heavy optimism for television in the new year. Following the uncertainty of the strikes, our favorite programs will be returning to the screen, along with some new shows hoping to make a mark in popular culture.

In celebration of Black History Month, Genius MLK/X will hit the National Geographic channel, and the Donald Glover-led series Mr. & Mrs. Smith also debuts in February on Prime Video. Parish, starring Giancarlo Esposito as the titular character, tells the story of a taxi driver whose life shifts dramatically after he picks up a passenger one evening. With several new projects premiering in the coming months, audiences worldwide will definitely get their fix for fresh and exciting content.

Fan favorites Abbott Elementary, Bel-Air, and Grown-ish— the latter airing its series finale later this year—are all coming back, and the ensemble comedy Harlem will tie up all the loose strings left following the end of season two. With viewers looking forward to The CW’s All American and All American: Homecoming, this year is primed to become a year to remember in entertainment.

Whether you’re a person who enjoys comedies, dramas, or a good old action series, here are all of the most anticipated shows of 2024.

