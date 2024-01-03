2024 Entertainment Preview: 13 Films To Watch This Year

With 2023 now behind us, the movie industry is gearing up for some must-see releases in the new year. Regardless of what types of films you gravitate towards, the next 12 months will include something for everyone, especially for fans of Black cinema.

2024 kicks off with the release of The Book of Clarence, which is written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel. Audiences around the world can see an ensemble cast that features LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and more. Additionally, Ava DuVernay’s Origin will hit screens on the 19th, January is primed to be an exciting month for movie-goers.

This year also marks the return of some classic franchises in popular culture. In June, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the upcoming Bad Boys film, while Eddie Murphy aims to light up the screen in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The public can also look forward to the sequel to 2021’s Dune, starring the Emmy-winning actress Zendaya.

From action-packed thrillers to provocative horror flicks, here’s our full list of the most anticipated films of 2024.

The Book of Clarence – (1/12) Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, this film tells the story of Clarence, a down-on-his-luck man living in A.D. 29 Jerusalem looking to capitalize on the rise of Jesus Christ by claiming to be the new Messiah. It stars an ensemble cast featuring LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and more.

Origin – (1/19) Met with a positive critical response, the Ava DuVerney-helmed Origin is based upon Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson. It stars Academy Award and Emmy nominee Aunjanue Ellis as Wilkerson, and follows her as she writes her harrowing book on discovery.

Bob Marley: One Love – (2/14) This film is based on the life of reggae singer and songwriter Bob Marley, from his rise to fame up until his death in the early 1980s. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley, alongside Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley. Bob Marley: One Love is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 14, 2024, by Paramount Pictures.

Dune: Part Two – (3/1) Starring Zendaya in the lead role, the second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s is now scheduled for a March release due to the SAG-AFTRA strike last year. As one of the most anticipated films of 2024, Dune: Part Two is sure to be a hit at the box office.

Imaginary – (3/8) DeWanda Wise will star in the upcoming supernatural horror film titled Imaginary. The movie follows Jessica—played by Wise—as she returns to her childhood home, finding her old stuffed bear that may now have a life of its own.

Challengers – (4/26) Zendaya is primed to have a busy 2024. In addition to Dune: Part Two, she will also star in Challengers, which is set to premiere in April. In this film, the wife and coach of a Grand Slam champion signs him up for a Challenger event where he will face off against her former lover.

Bad Boys 4 – (6/14) The fourth installment of the Bad Boys series will premiere this summer. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, with Tasha Smith joining the cast as Theresa Burnett, Marcus’s wife. Smith replaces Theresa Randle, who portrayed the character in previous films.

A Quiet Place: Day One – (6/28) A Quiet Place: Day One is a spin-off prequel, and the third overall installment of the A Quiet Place film series. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 28, 2024, and stars Lupita Nyong’o and Djimon Hounsou.

Gladiator 2 – (11/22) Almost 25 years after the original, Gladiator 2 is coming to theaters right before Thanksgiving. Alongside a stellar cast, the film welcomes Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, who will play a former slave-turned wealthy arms and commodity dealer with a grudge against the emperors.

Wicked – (11/27) Set for release on November 27, Wicked: Part One tells the story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. It features Cynthia Erivo in the lead role.

Mufasa: The Lion King – (12/20) Barry Jenkins will direct the live-action styled prequel to the similarly created 2019 version and the original 1994 film The Lion King. It tells the origin story of Simba’s father, Mufasa, and his rise to power.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – (TBA) Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Axel Foley in the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop series. In the new film, Detroit Police Department Lieutenant Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills to investigate corruption within the Beverly Hills Police Department with his estranged daughter and her ex-boyfriend after the death of an old friend.