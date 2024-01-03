HomeEntertainment

2024 Entertainment Preview: 13 Films To Watch This Year

From the Bob Marley biopic to the fourth installments of ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ here are the must-see movies for the new year.
2024 Entertainment Preview: 13 Films To Watch This Year
By Okla Jones ·

With 2023 now behind us, the movie industry is gearing up for some must-see releases in the new year. Regardless of what types of films you gravitate towards, the next 12 months will include something for everyone, especially for fans of Black cinema.

2024 kicks off with the release of The Book of Clarence, which is written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel. Audiences around the world can see an ensemble cast that features LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, and more. Additionally, Ava DuVernay’s Origin will hit screens on the 19th, January is primed to be an exciting month for movie-goers.

This year also marks the return of some classic franchises in popular culture. In June, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the upcoming Bad Boys film, while Eddie Murphy aims to light up the screen in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. The public can also look forward to the sequel to 2021’s Dune, starring the Emmy-winning actress Zendaya.

From action-packed thrillers to provocative horror flicks, here’s our full list of the most anticipated films of 2024.

TOPICS: 