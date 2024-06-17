Here’s Who Is Performing Sunday Night At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture



As the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture approaches, excitement is reaching a fever pitch for the 30th anniversary of the beloved celebration in the lively city of New Orleans, taking place from July 4 – 7.The closing night of the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome promises to be a spectacular finale, featuring a star-studded lineup of phenomenal performers, co-headlined by Janet Jackson and Victoria Monét.

Hosted by the dynamic trio of Keke Palmer, Big Tigger, and DJ Beverly Bond, Sunday night offers an eclectic mix of musical genres and unforgettable moments. Attendees can also look forward to the harmonious sounds of SWV, a genre-blending set by Tank and The Bangas featuring Teedra Moses, Hasizzle, and Dawn Richard, and a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Frankie Beverly. Plus, special guests will honor musical legends in a segment produced by the Bryan-Michael Cox.

Get ready for an evening filled with stellar performances, heartfelt tributes, and unforgettable moments at the Essence Festival 2024 on Sunday, July 7. See you there!

01 01 Janet Jackson The legendary pop icon Janet Jackson will grace the stage with her electrifying performance. Janet has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists in history. With hits like “Rhythm Nation,” “Together Again,” and “All for You,” her show is set to be a highlight of the festival. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Janet Jackson performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ONE Musicfest)

02 02 Victoria Monét Victoria Monét, known for her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, will bring her blend of R&B and pop to the Essence Festival. As a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Victoria has penned hits for artists like Ariana Grande and has impressed audiences with her solo projects, including the critically acclaimed JAGUAR album. Her performance will be one to watch. Victoria Monét at Billboard Women In Music 2024 held at YouTube Theater on March 6, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

03 03 SWV The sisters with voices are back! SWV, comprised of Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, will perform their timeless hits, bringing their powerful harmonies and unmatched energy to the festival. Known for classics like “Weak,” “Right Here/Human Nature,” and “I’m So Into You,” SWV has sold over 25 million records worldwide and remains a staple in R&B music. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Musicians Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble and Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George of SWV perform onstage at Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom at The Greek Theatre on June 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

04 04 Tank and The Bangas Experience the eclectic and vibrant sounds of Tank and The Bangas, featuring the soulful Teedra Moses, Hasizzle, and the versatile Dawn Richard. Tank and The Bangas, winners of the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest, are known for their genre-blending style that mixes funk, soul, hip-hop, and spoken word. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 26: Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball of Tank and the Bangas performs onstage at Expedia’s Global Jam during New Orleans Jazz Fest at Joy Theater on April 26, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Expedia)

05 05 Teedra Moses Teedra Moses, acclaimed for her rich, emotive voice, adds a layer of soul to the performance. Known for her debut album “Complex Simplicity” and hits like “Be Your Girl,” she has carved out a significant place in contemporary R&B. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 10: Teedra Moses performs during 2024 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 10, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

06 06 HaSizzle Hasizzle, a local New Orleans bounce artist, brings an energetic, infectious rhythm that captures the spirit of the city. His high-energy performances and catchy beats are sure to get the crowd moving. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 26: HaSizzle performs on Day 2 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 26, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

07 07 Dawn Richard Dawn Richard, former member of Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money, showcases her versatility with a mix of R&B, pop, and electronic influences. With her innovative solo work, including albums like New Breed and Second Line, Dawn pushes musical boundaries. CHICAGO, IL – JUL 14: Dawn Richard performs at the Pitchfork Festival at Union Park on July 14, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)