Here’s Who Is Performing Sunday Night At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

As the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture approaches, excitement is reaching a fever pitch for the 30th anniversary of the beloved celebration in the lively city of New Orleans, taking place from July 4 – 7.The closing night of the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome promises to be a spectacular finale, featuring a star-studded lineup of phenomenal performers, co-headlined by Janet Jackson and Victoria Monét.
Hosted by the dynamic trio of Keke Palmer, Big Tigger, and DJ Beverly Bond, Sunday night offers an eclectic mix of musical genres and unforgettable moments. Attendees can also look forward to the harmonious sounds of SWV, a genre-blending set by Tank and The Bangas featuring Teedra Moses, Hasizzle, and Dawn Richard, and a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Frankie Beverly. Plus, special guests will honor musical legends in a segment produced by the Bryan-Michael Cox.
Get ready for an evening filled with stellar performances, heartfelt tributes, and unforgettable moments at the Essence Festival 2024 on Sunday, July 7. See you there!
The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7.
The legendary pop icon Janet Jackson will grace the stage with her electrifying performance. Janet has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists in history. With hits like “Rhythm Nation,” “Together Again,” and “All for You,” her show is set to be a highlight of the festival.
Victoria Monét, known for her soulful voice and captivating stage presence, will bring her blend of R&B and pop to the Essence Festival. As a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Victoria has penned hits for artists like Ariana Grande and has impressed audiences with her solo projects, including the critically acclaimed JAGUAR album. Her performance will be one to watch.
The sisters with voices are back! SWV, comprised of Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, will perform their timeless hits, bringing their powerful harmonies and unmatched energy to the festival. Known for classics like “Weak,” “Right Here/Human Nature,” and “I’m So Into You,” SWV has sold over 25 million records worldwide and remains a staple in R&B music.
Experience the eclectic and vibrant sounds of Tank and The Bangas, featuring the soulful Teedra Moses, Hasizzle, and the versatile Dawn Richard. Tank and The Bangas, winners of the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest, are known for their genre-blending style that mixes funk, soul, hip-hop, and spoken word.
Teedra Moses, acclaimed for her rich, emotive voice, adds a layer of soul to the performance. Known for her debut album “Complex Simplicity” and hits like “Be Your Girl,” she has carved out a significant place in contemporary R&B.
Hasizzle, a local New Orleans bounce artist, brings an energetic, infectious rhythm that captures the spirit of the city. His high-energy performances and catchy beats are sure to get the crowd moving.
Dawn Richard, former member of Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money, showcases her versatility with a mix of R&B, pop, and electronic influences. With her innovative solo work, including albums like New Breed and Second Line, Dawn pushes musical boundaries.
Join us for a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Frankie Beverly, honoring his contributions to music with special performances by surprise guests. As the frontman of Maze, Frankie Beverly has been a cornerstone of R&B and soul for over five decades, known for hits like “Before I Let Go” and “Joy and Pain.” This tribute will celebrate his enduring legacy. Produced by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Bryan-Michael Cox, this segment will be a testament to the lasting impact of these musical giants.