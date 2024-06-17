HomeEntertainment

Here’s Who Is Performing Sunday Night At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Hosted by Keke Palmer, Big Tigger, and DJ Beverly Bond, the Evening Concert Series’ closing night features a long list of performers, including a co-headlined set shared between Janet Jackson and Vict
As the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture approaches, excitement is reaching a fever pitch for the 30th anniversary of the beloved celebration in the lively city of New Orleans, taking place from July 4 – 7.The closing night of the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome promises to be a spectacular finale, featuring a star-studded lineup of phenomenal performers, co-headlined by Janet Jackson and Victoria Monét.

Hosted by the dynamic trio of Keke Palmer, Big Tigger, and DJ Beverly Bond, Sunday night offers an eclectic mix of musical genres and unforgettable moments. Attendees can also look forward to the harmonious sounds of SWV, a genre-blending set by Tank and The Bangas featuring Teedra Moses, Hasizzle, and Dawn Richard, and a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Frankie Beverly. Plus, special guests will honor musical legends in a segment produced by the Bryan-Michael Cox.

Get ready for an evening filled with stellar performances, heartfelt tributes, and unforgettable moments at the Essence Festival 2024 on Sunday, July 7. See you there!

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on XFacebook, and Instagram.