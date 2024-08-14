HomeFashion

166 Of Halle Berry’s Most Stylish Looks To Celebrate Her Birthday

The beloved actress, who has been a mainstay in our favorite movies, has also etched some of the best fashion moments into our minds throughout her career.
166 Of Halle Berry’s Most Stylish Looks To Celebrate Her Birthday
Getty Images
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Actress Halle Berry’s personal style from the ‘90s has always been effortlessly chic. From suits to blazers over simple tops to extravagant figure-hugging gowns, Berry’s looks have been “It” Girl-worthy. In the early stages of her career, she was often seen wearing simple outfits that have stood the test of time. Many of these timeless fashion choices have regained popularity. Her style included small sunglasses, paired with simple tops, jeans, and kitten heels, which have made a lasting impression.

She’s created the formula for laid-back yet stylish outfits and even on the red carpet, her essence is still quite lax. She embodies that “girl next door” energy that she often portrays in movies, but every now and then she’ll show up in a show-stopping outfit like a voluminous dress on the red carpet of a head-to-toe masterpiece of a look that consists of calf-length boots, a tight top, and a mini skirt, accessorized with her dazzling smile and a pair of sunnies. 

As we celebrate the birthday of the Union and Boomerang actress, we couldn’t resist compiling her best looks. From the red carpet to her candid street style photos, Berry has explored all versions of herself publicly and unabashedly. Here’s to the connoisseur of pixie cuts and timeless style, Halle Berry. Happy Birthday!