166 Of Halle Berry’s Most Stylish Looks To Celebrate Her Birthday

Getty Images

Actress Halle Berry’s personal style from the ‘90s has always been effortlessly chic. From suits to blazers over simple tops to extravagant figure-hugging gowns, Berry’s looks have been “It” Girl-worthy. In the early stages of her career, she was often seen wearing simple outfits that have stood the test of time. Many of these timeless fashion choices have regained popularity. Her style included small sunglasses, paired with simple tops, jeans, and kitten heels, which have made a lasting impression.

She’s created the formula for laid-back yet stylish outfits and even on the red carpet, her essence is still quite lax. She embodies that “girl next door” energy that she often portrays in movies, but every now and then she’ll show up in a show-stopping outfit like a voluminous dress on the red carpet of a head-to-toe masterpiece of a look that consists of calf-length boots, a tight top, and a mini skirt, accessorized with her dazzling smile and a pair of sunnies.

As we celebrate the birthday of the Union and Boomerang actress, we couldn’t resist compiling her best looks. From the red carpet to her candid street style photos, Berry has explored all versions of herself publicly and unabashedly. Here’s to the connoisseur of pixie cuts and timeless style, Halle Berry. Happy Birthday!

01 01 Halle Berry At The Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Union” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Halle Berry attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “The Union” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

02 02 Halle Berry At The Lionsgate CinemaCon Red Carpet Halle Berry at the Lionsgate CinemaCon Red Carpet held at CinemaCon at The Colosseum on April 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brenton Ho/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Halle Berry In New York City NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: Halle Berry is seen out and about on September 21, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

04 04 Halle Berry At The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

05 05 Halle Berry At The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Honoree Halle Berry, recipient of the SeeHer Award, poses in the press room during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

06 06 Halle Berry At The 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Halle Berry attends the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

07 07 Halle Berry At The Los Angeles Premiere Of “Moonfall” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: Halle Berry attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Moonfall” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

08 08 Halle Berry In New York City NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Halle Berry seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

09 09 Halle Berry In New York City NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Halle Berry is seen on November 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

10 10 Halle Berry At The 2021 AFI Fest: Official Screening Of Netflix’s “Bruised” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Halle Berry attends the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Netflix’s “Bruised” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

11 11 Halle Berry At The ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Halle Berry attends ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration, presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus, at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)

12 12 Halle Berry At The The Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Halle Berry attends the The Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit at The Lodge at Torrey Pines on October 18, 2021 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

13 13 Halle Berry At The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala Halle Berry at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

14 14 Halle Berry At The Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Halle Berry attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)

15 15 Halle Berry At The 93rd Annual Academy Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Halle Berry attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

16 16 Halle Berry At The Premiere Of “John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: Halle Berry and Carl F. Bucherer celebrate the premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” on May 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Carl F. Bucherer )

17 17 Halle Berry In New York City NEW YORK, NY – MAY 08: Halle Berry leaves NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

18 18 Halle Berry At The 2019 CinemaCon LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 04: Actress Halle Berry attends the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 04, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CinemaCon is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

19 19 Halle Berry At The 2019 Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 05: Halle Berry walks the red carpet ahead of the 2019 Pirelli Calendar launch gala at HangarBicocca on December 5, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

20 20 Halle Berry At The 2018 Matrix Awards NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Halle Berry attends the 2018 Matrix Awards at Sheraton New York Times Square on April 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

21 21 Halle Berry At The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Halle Berry attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

22 22 Halle Berry At The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Halle Berry attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 4, 2018. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

23 23 Halle Berry At The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actor Halle Berry attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine)

24 24 Halle Berry At The 49th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 15: Halle Berry arrives to the 49th NAACP Image Awards held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

25 25 Halle Berry At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 07: Actor Halle Berry attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

26 26 Halle Berry At The ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ World Premiere LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Halle Berry attends the ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ World Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square on September 18, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

27 27 Halle Berry At The 2017 TIFF “Kings” Premiere TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Halle Berry arrives to the “Kings” premiere – 2017 TIFF – Premieres, Photo Calls and Press Conferences held on September 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

28 28 Halle Berry At The Premiere Of Aviron Pictures’ “Kidnap” HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 31: Actress Halle Berry attends the Premiere of Aviron Pictures’ ‘Kidnap’ at ArcLight Hollywood on July 31, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)

29 29 Halle Berry At The “Kidnap” Chicago Premiere CHICAGO, IL – JULY 25: Halle Berry attends the “Kidnap” Chicago premiere at Kerasotes Showplace ICON on July 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/WireImage)

30 30 Halle Berry At The Miami “Kidnap” Screening MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 24: Halle Berry is seen at the “Kidnap” screening on July 24, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/WireImage)

31 31 Halle Berry At The Comic-Con 2017 – “Kingsman: The Secret Service” Press Line SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 20: Actress Halle Berry at the “Kingsman: The Secret Service” press line at Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con International 2017 on July 20, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

32 32 Halle Berry At The Chivas Regal “The Final Pitch” Premiere LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 13: Halle Berry arrives at the Chivas Regal “The Final Pitch” held at LADC Studios on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

33 33 Halle Berry At The 2017 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JUNE 30: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Halle Berry and Editor-in-Chief of ESSENCE Magazine Vanessa K. De Luca pose backstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )

34 34 Halle Berry At The 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball BRENTWOOD, CA – JUNE 03: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at a private residence on June 3, 2017 in Brentwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

35 35 Halle Berry At The VH1 Annual ‘Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms’ Halle Berry attends the VH1 2nd annual ‘Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms’ at the Huntington library in San Marino, on May 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS DELMAS (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

36 36 Halle Berry At The 2017 Met Gala NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Halle Berry arrives at “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

37 37 Halle Berry At The 89th Annual Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actor Halle Berry attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

38 38 Halle Berry At The 2017 Vanity Fair Party US actress Halle Berry poses as she arrives to the Vanity Fair Party following the 88th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on February 26, 2017. / AFP / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX (Photo credit should read JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

39 39 Halle Berry At The 2017 City Summit LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Halle Berry attends City Summit 2017 held at USC Tower – South Park Center on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

40 40 Halle Berry At The Revlon’s 2nd Annual Love Is On Million Dollar Challenge Finale Party NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 01: Actress and Revlon brand ambassador Halle Berry attends Revlon’s 2nd Annual Love Is On Million Dollar Challenge Finale Party at The Glasshouses on December 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

41 41 Halle Berry At The Tiffany And Co. Unveiling Of The Renovated Beverly Hills Store BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 13: Actress Halle Berry celebrates the unveiling of the renovated Tiffany & Co. Beverly Hills store at Tiffany & Co., on October 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

42 42 Halle Berry At The Revlon’s Annual Philanthropic Luncheon LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 27: Halle Berry arrives at the Revlon’s Annual Philanthropic Luncheon at Chateau Marmont on September 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

43 43 Halle Berry At The 2016 MTV Movie Awards BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Actress Halle Berry attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Larry Busacca/MTV1415/Getty Images for MTV)

44 44 Halle Berry At The Fallout 4 Launch LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Halle Berry arrives at the “Fallout 4” launch party held on November 5, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

45 45 Halle Berry At “Spectre” The Black Women of Bond Tribute LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 03: Actress Halle Berry attends “Spectre” – The Black Women of Bond Tribute at California African American Museum on November 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

46 46 Halle Berry At The 2015 ESPYS LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 15: Actress Halle Berry attends The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

47 47 Halle Berry At The Revlon Celebration For Women Cancer Research LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 03: Actress Halle Berry attends a lunch celebration for Women Cancer Research at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

48 48 Halle Berry At The Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA Kaleidoscope Ball HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 21: Halle Berry attends the Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA Kaleidoscope Ball on May 2, 2015 in Culver City, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

49 49 Halle Berry At The 2nd Annual Unite4:humanity Event BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 19: Halle Berry arrives at the 2nd Annual Unite4:humanity Event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

50 50 Halle Berry At The Golden Heart Awards NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 16: Actress Halle Berry attends God’s Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

51 51 Halle Berry At The 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 25: Actress Halle Berry poses in the press room during the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

52 52 Halle Berry At The 2014 Huading Film Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 01: Actress Halle Berry poses in the press room at the 2014 Huading Film Awards at The Montalban on June 1, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

53 53 Halle Berry At The ‘Toiles Enchantees’ Red Carpet PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 13: Halle Berry attends the ‘Toiles Enchantees’ Red Carpet As Part of The Champs Elysees Film Festival 2013 at Publicis Champs Elysees on June 13, 2013 in Paris, France . (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

54 54 Halle Berry At The Tri Star Pictures’ “The Call” HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 05: Actor Halle Berry arrives for Tri Star Pictures’ “The Call” held at ArcLight Cinemasl on March 5, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

55 55 Halle Berry At The 85th Annual Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 24: Actress Halle Berry presents onstage during the Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

56 56 Halle Berry At The 44th NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 01: Actress Halle Berry attends the 44th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

57 57 Halle Berry At The ‘Cloud Atlas’ Germany Premiere BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 05: Actress Halle Berry attends the ‘Cloud Atlas’ Germany premiere at Cinestar Sony Center on November 5, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Anita Bugge/WireImage)

58 58 Halle Berry At The “Cloud Atlas” Los Angeles Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 24: Halle Berry arrives at the “Cloud Atlas” – Los Angeles Premiere at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

59 59 Halle Berry At The Variety’s 4th Annual Power Of Women Event BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 05: Actress Halle Berry arrives at Variety’s 4th Annual Power of Women Event Presented by Lifetime at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 5, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

60 60 Halle Berry At The 2011 FiFi Awards NEW YORK, NY – MAY 25: Actress Halle Berry attends the 2011 FiFi Awards at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

61 61 Halle Berry At The 2011 Silver Rose Gala & Auction Actress Halle Berry attends the 2011 Silver Rose gala & auction at Beverly Hills Hotel on April 17, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

62 62 Halle Berry At The 42nd NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 04: Actress Halle Berry, winner of the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for ‘Frankie & Alice’, poses in the press room at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

63 63 Halle Berry At The 83rd Annual Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

64 64 Halle Berry At The 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards with presenting sponsor Lacoste held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 22, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

65 65 Halle Berry At The 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards Halle Berry attends the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

66 66 Halle Berry At The 2010 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute Presenter Halle Berry onstage during the 2010 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute held at The Shrine Auditorium on November 20, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. 20711_005_JS_1037.JPG

67 67 Halle Berry At The 2010 AFI Fest HOLLYWOOD – NOVEMBER 09: Halle Berry attends AFI Fest 2010 – Conversations With Halle Berry at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on November 9, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

68 68 Halle Berry At The 32nd Anniversary Carousel Of Hope Ball Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 32nd Anniversary Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton hotel on October 23, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)

69 69 Halle Berry At The 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 17: Actress Halle Berry attends the 67th Annual Golden Globes Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

70 70 Halle Berry At The The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women In Entertainment Breakfast BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 04: Actress Halle Berry attends the Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on December 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

71 71 Halle Berry At An Evening of Awareness In New York City Halle Berry attends “An Evening of Awareness to benefit the Jenesse Center and the Trevor Project” at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

72 72 Halle Berry At The Keep A Child Alive 6th Annual Black Ball OCTOBER 15: Halle Berry attends Keep A Child Alive 6th Annual BLACK BALL at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 15, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

73 73 Halle Berry At Spike TV’s 2009 Guys Choice Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 30: Actress Halle Berry arrives at Spike TV’s 2009 “Guys Choice Awards” at Sony Studios on May 30, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

74 74 Halle Berry At The “The Soloist” Los Angeles Premiere LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 20: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “The Soloist” at Paramount Studios on April 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

75 75 Halle Berry At The 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party February 22, 2009 West Hollywood, Ca.; Halle Berry ; Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2009; Held at the Sunset Tower Hotel (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

76 76 Halle Berry At The 2nd Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 19: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 2nd Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 19, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

77 77 Halle Berry At The Silver Rose Gala & Auction BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 27: Actress Halle Berry arrives to the Silver Rose Gala and Auction at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 27, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

78 78 Halle Berry At The Premiere Of ‘Things We Lost in the Fire’ ITALY – OCTOBER 26: Actress Halle Berry at Rome Film Festival: Photocall of the film ‘Things We Lost in the Fire’ in Rome, Italy on October 26, 2007. (Photo by Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

79 79 Halle Berry At The The Times BFI London Film Festival LONDON – OCTOBER 24: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the “Things We Lost in the Fire” premiere on October 24, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

80 80 Halle Berry At The ‘Things We Lost in the Fire’ In New York Premiere NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Actress Halle Berry leaves the Cinema Society’s special screening of “Things We Lost in the Fire” at the Tribeca Grand Screening Room in New York city on October 6, 2007. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

81 81 Halle Berry At The “Perfect Stranger” New York City Premiere – Halle Berry (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)

82 82 Halle Berry Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Halle Berry (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

83 83 Halle Berry At The Ebony 2007 Pre-Oscar Celebration Halle Berry during Ebony 2007 Pre-Oscar Celebration – Arrivals at Jim Henson Studios in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

84 84 Halle Berry At The 57th Annual Emmy Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

85 85 Halle Berry At The 77th Annual Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 27: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

86 86 Halle Berry At The “Catwoman” London Premiere Halle Berry (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

87 87 Halle Berry At The Premiere of ‘Gothika’ WESTWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Actress Halle Berry attends the world premiere of the film “Gothika” at the Mann Village Theatre November 13, 2003 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

88 88 Halle Berry At The 2003 San Diego Comic Con Halle Berry (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

89 89 Halle Berry At The 75th Annual Academy Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

90 90 Halle Berry At The 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards LOS ANGELES – MARCH 9: Actress Halle Berry attends the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on March 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

91 91 Halle Berry At The NAACP Images Awards UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – MARCH 8: Actress Halle Berry was honored at the 34th Annual NAACP Images Awards at the Universal Amphitheatre on March 8, 2003 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

92 92 Halle Berry At The 2003 TV Land Awards HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 2: Actress Halle Berry walks on stage during the TV Land Awards 2003 at the Hollywood Palladium on March 2, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

93 93 Halle Berry At The 2003 BAFTA Awards UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 22: Halle Berry attending the 2003 BAFTA Awards in London’s West End 02/23/03 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

94 94 Halle Berry At The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

95 95 Halle Berry At The “Evelyn” Premiere Halle Berry during “Evelyn” Premiere at The Academy in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

96 96 Halle Berry At The “Bond” Premiere LONDON – NOVEMBER 18: Oscar winning actress Halle Berry attends the world premiere of the James Bond film ‘Die Another Day’ on November 18, 2002 at the Royal Albert Hall, London, England. Berry plays the character ‘Jinx’ in the film, the 20th instalment that marks the 40th Anniversary of the Bond movie franchise. (Photo by Jon Furniss/Getty Images)

97 97 Halle Berry At The “Die Another Day” Premiere Halle Berry at the premiere of “Die Another Day” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca. Monday, Nov. 11, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect. ***NO INTERNATIONAL SALES BEFORE NOVEMBER 19, 2002***

98 98 Halle Berry In New York City Actor Halle Berry unveil the James Bond “Die Another Day” window display at Bloomingdale’s in New York City. November 5, 2002. Photo by Evan Agostini/ImageDirect.

99 99 Halle Berry On TRL Surprise guest Halle Berry on MTV’s Spankin New Music Week on TRL at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York City, November 5, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

100 100 Halle Berry At The Carousel Of Hope Benefitting The Barbara Davis Center For Childhood Diabetes Halle Berry during Carousel of Hope Benefitingthe Barbara Davis Center For Childhood Diabetes at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

101 101 Halle Berry At The “Women in Film” Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

102 102 Halle Berry At The 3rd Annual Directors Guild Of America Honors Halle Berry at the 3rd Annual Directors Guild Of America Honors at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. June 9, 2002. Photo: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

103 103 Halle Berry At The 2002 Essence Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

104 104 Halle Berry At The “Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones” Film Premiere 405373 01: Actress Halle Berry attends the Star Wars: Episode II, Attack of the Clones film premiere May 14, 2002 in London. (Photo by UK Press/Getty Images)

105 105 Halle Berry At The “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” Premiere In London LONDON – APRIL 17: American actress Halle Berry attends the musical premiere of Ian Fleming’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at the London Palladium on April 17, 2002. Based on the classic 1968 film, the story has been adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams and is directed by Adrian Nobel. Barbara Broccoli (daughter of Cubby, producer of the James Bond films) produces the show. (Photo by Gareth Davies/Getty Images)

106 106 Halle Berry At The 74th Annual Academy Awards Winner for best actress, Halle Berry, backstage at the 74th Annual Academy Awards, at The Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, CA. 3/24/2002. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

107 107 Halle Berry At The 74th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon Halle Berry during The 74th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

108 108 Halle Berry At The 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Halle Berry with the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for “Monster’s Ball” (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

109 109 Halle Berry At The 54th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards Halle Berry during 54th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards – Arrivals at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

110 110 Halle Berry At The The 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards Halle Berry arrives at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton January 20, 2002 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

111 111 Halle Berry At The National Board Of Review Awards Gala Halle Berry during National Board of Review Awards Gala at Tavern on the Green in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

112 112 Halle Berry At The Tonight Show With Jay Leno Halle Berry on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles, Ca. Friday, December 21, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

113 113 Halle Berry At The Deauville Festival Of American Cinema 393963 17: Actress Halle Berry poses at the premiere of “Swordfish” September 1, 2001 at the Deauville Festival of American Cinema in Deauville, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

114 114 Halle Berry At The “Swordfish” Premiere Los Angeles Halle Berry during Swordfish Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

115 115 Halle Berry At The 2001 MTV Movie Awards Halle Berry during 2001 MTV Movie Awards – Show at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

116 116 Halle Berry At The “Swordfish” New York Premiere Halle Berry (Photo by RJ Capak/WireImage)

117 117 Halle Berry At The The 14th Annual Kids Choice Awards Halle Berry (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

118 118 Halle Berry At The The 73rd Annual Academy Awards Halle Berry at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

119 119 Halle Berry At The “The Brothers” Century City Premiere CENTURY CITY,CA – MARCH 21: Singer Eric Benet and actress Halle Berry attend “The Brothers” Century City Premiere on March 21, 2001 at Loews Cineplex Century Plaza Theatres in Century City, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

120 120 Halle Berry At The Essence Hollywood Issue Party Halle Berry during Essence Hollywood Issue Party at Deep in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J. P. Aussenard/WireImage)

121 121 Halle Berry At The 32nd NAACP Image Awards UNIVERSAL CITY, UNITED STATES: US actress Halle Berry arrives at the 32nd Annual National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards (NAACP) at which she was a presenter, in Universal City, Los Angeles, 03 March 2001. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

122 122 Halle Berry At The 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Halle Berry (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

123 123 Halle Berry At The 2000 Emmy Awards 377854 19: Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards September 10, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Steve W. Grayson/Liaison)

124 124 Halle Berry At The 6th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards American actress Halle Berry, wearing a blue dress, attend the 6th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, held at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, 02 September, 2000. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

125 125 Halle Berry At The 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards PASADENA,CA – AUGUST 26: Actress Halle Berry attends the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Creative Arts Emmy Awards on August 26, 2000 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

126 126 Halle Berry At The “X-Men” Premiere Actress Halle Berry (Ororo Munroe/Storm), arrives for the premiere of the film X-Men, at The Odeon cinema in Leicester Square, London. (Photo by William Conran – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

127 127 Halle Berry At The “X-Men” New York City Premiere Halle Berry (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

128 128 Halle Berry At The 2000 MTV Movie Awards Halle Berry at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Ca. on June 3, 2000 (Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

129 129 Halle Berry At The 31st NAACP Image Awards Halle Berry during The 31st Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

130 130 Halle Berry At The 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

131 131 Halle Berry At The Screening Of “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” BEVERLY HILLS,CA – AUGUST 9: Actress Halle Berry attends the Screening of the HBO Original Movie “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” on August 9, 1999 at the Academy Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

132 132 Halle Berry At The “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” New York Premiere Halle Berry (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

133 133 Halle Berry At The Benefit For The Women Of Afghanistan Halle Berry during Benefit for the Women of Afghanistan – March 29, 1999 at The Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

134 134 Halle Berry At The “EDtv” Universal City Premiere UNIVERSAL CITY,CA – MARCH 16: Actress Halle Berry attends the “EDtv” Universal City Premiere on March 16, 1999 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

135 135 Halle Berry At The 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 13: Actress Halle Berry attends the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 13, 1998 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

136 136 Halle Berry At The “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” Premiere Halle Berry (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

137 137 Halle Berry In New York City LOS ANGELES – JUNE 30: Actress Halle Berry leaving for New York City on June 30, 1998 from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

138 138 Halle Berry At The “Bulworth” New York City Premiere NEW YORK CITY – APRIL 30: Actress Halle Berry attends the “Bulworth” New York City Premiere on April 30, 1998 at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

139 139 Halle Berry At The 4th Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 10: Actress Halle Berry attends the Fourth Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 10, 1998 at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

140 140 Halle Berry At The Fire And Ice Ball In Hollywood FIRE AND ICE BALL IN HOLLYWOOD (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

141 141 Halle Berry At The 10th Annual Essence Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

142 142 Halle Berry At The 3rd Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 11: Actress Halle Berry attends the Third Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 11, 1997 at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

143 143 Halle Berry At The 28th Annual NAACP Image Awards PASADENA,CA – FEBRUARY 9: Actress Halle Berry attends the 28th Annual NAACP Image Awards on February 9, 1997 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

144 144 Halle Berry At The 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS,CA – JANUARY 19: Actress Halle Berry attends the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 19, 1997 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

145 145 Halle Berry At The 68th Annual Academy Awards Halle Berry during The 68th Annual Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

146 146 Halle Berry At The World Premiere Of “Executive Decision” Halle Berry during World Premiere of “Executive Decision” at Mann’s Village Theater in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

147 147 Halle Berry At The 2nd Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 6: Actress Halle Berry attends the Second Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 6, 1996 at Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

148 148 Halle Berry At The “Losing Isaiah” Hollywood Premiere HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 15: Actress Halle Bery attends the “Losing Isaiah” Hollywood Premiere on March 15, 1995 at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

149 149 Halle Berry At The Soul Train Music Awards In Los Angeles SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

150 150 Halle Berry At The Grand Opening Celebration Of The Hard Rock Hotel LAS VEGAS – MARCH 10: Actress Halle Berry attends the Grand Opening Celebration of the Hard Rock Hotel Hostedy by Peter Morton on March 10, 1995 at The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

151 151 Halle Berry At The 21st Annual People’s Choice Awards UNIVERSAL CITY,CA – MARCH 5: Actress Halle Berry attends the 21st Annual People’s Choice Awards on March 5, 1995 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

152 152 Halle Berry At The 1st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards UNIVERSAL CITY,CA – FEBRUARY 25: Actress Halle Berry attends the First Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 25, 1995 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

153 153 Halle Berry At The Screening Of “Solomon & Sheba” NEW YORK CITY – FEBRUARY 22: Actress Halle Berry attends the Screening of the Showtime Original Movie “Solomon & Sheba” on February 22, 1995 at The 21 Club in New York City. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

154 154 Halle Berry In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 9: Actress Halle Berry on December 9, 1994 departs for Washington, DC from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

155 155 Halle Berry At The 3rd Annual MTV Movie Awards CULVER CITY,CA – JUNE 4: Actress Halle Berry attends the Third Annual MTV Movie Awards on June 4, 1994 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

156 156 Halle Berry At The “The Flintstones” New York City Premiere NEW YORK CITY – MAY 23: Actress Halle Berry and athlete David Justice attend “The Flintstones” New York City Premiere on May 23, 1994 at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

157 157 Halle Berry At The 1994 Cable Ace Awards Halle Berry during 1994 Cable Ace Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

158 158 Halle Berry At The 2nd Annual MTV Movie Awards Halle Berry during 2nd Annual MTV Movie Awards at Disney Studios in Burbank, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

159 159 Halle Berry At The 19th Annual People’s Choice Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

160 160 Halle Berry At The 1st Annual ESPY Awards NEW YORK CITY – MARCH 4: Actress Halle Berry attends the First Annual ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993 at Paramount Theatre in New York City. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

161 161 Halle Berry At The 25th NAACP Image Awards Actress Halle Berry attends the 25th Annual NAACP Image Awards on January 16, 1993 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

162 162 Halle Berry At The 1992 MTV Video Music Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

163 163 Halle Berry In Los Angeles LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 14: Actress Halle Berry on January 14, 1992 departs for New York City from Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

164 164 Halle Berry At The 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 11: Actress Halle Berry attends the 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards on January 11, 1992 at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

165 165 Halle Berry At The Soap Opera Digest Awards Halle Berry (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)