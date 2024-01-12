10 Hot Celebrity Couples To Watch Out For This Year

It’s a new year, which means new beginnings in all aspects of life, especially romantic endeavors. We’re excited to revel in Black love once again, as we do so every year, but we have our eyes on specific celebrity couples given their star power, charisma, and even controversy swirling around them. Take Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson, a newer couple who just went public last December, or Serayah and Joey Badass, who were rumored to be broken up. We are also eyeing lovebirds Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns and new parents Halle Bailey and DDG to see how they’ll continue to showcase their love throughout 2024. We hope to see more of the other gorgeous couples this year listed below.
While we don’t know if these two are together or not, given the constant breakup rumors and Sarayah being seen with another man, they were recently spotted together in New York City, so we’re hoping to see more of this gorgeous couple this year.
We’re so happy for Monica finding love again, especially after her relationship history and recent fallout with New Orleans, Louisiana rapper C-Murder. In October 2023, it seemed that Monica had hard launched her new beau, Anthony, Chris Brown’s manager, on her 42nd birthday.
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are locked in! From romantic date nights to business meetings and thrilling international trips, we’re looking forward to seeing more of them this year.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been on our lips since they popped up together two years ago. Although they issued a public statement announcing their breakup in November 2023, fans speculate they are back together after watching both Instagram Stories documenting an undisclosed tropical location.
This new couple is causing quite a stir, as Joshua Jackson has only been divorced from Jodie Turner-Smith for four months, after almost four years of marriage, with the legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences. The pair has one child, a girl named Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who was born in April 2020. Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o confirmed their relationship after they were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll in Joshua Tree.
The new parents of baby boy Halo are certainly the ones to watch, as the adorable couple comes with constant controversy and chatter amongst the greater public. We’d like to know if they’ll stay together despite the criticism, get married, or share more adorable images and videos of their newborn.
We still don’t know if this beautiful couple is back together after four years of dating, but we hope they are! They were last spotted together at a few red carpet outings, including our Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event in March 2023. Fingers crossed for these starlets!
These two stylish parents are everything! We hope to see more of their love blossom this year, along with their two adorable children.
We love to see the power of manifestation come to life in a romantic partnership! Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons remain steady, and we’re here for it.
Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr. seem to still be head over heels in love, especially after their marriage last February, and now they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, this year.