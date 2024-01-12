10 Hot Celebrity Couples To Watch Out For This Year

It’s a new year, which means new beginnings in all aspects of life, especially romantic endeavors. We’re excited to revel in Black love once again, as we do so every year, but we have our eyes on specific celebrity couples given their star power, charisma, and even controversy swirling around them. Take Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson, a newer couple who just went public last December, or Serayah and Joey Badass, who were rumored to be broken up. We are also eyeing lovebirds Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns and new parents Halle Bailey and DDG to see how they’ll continue to showcase their love throughout 2024. We hope to see more of the other gorgeous couples this year listed below.

01 01 Joey Badass and Serayah While we don’t know if these two are together or not, given the constant breakup rumors and Sarayah being seen with another man, they were recently spotted together in New York City, so we’re hoping to see more of this gorgeous couple this year. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Joey Bada$$ and Serayah Pack attend Stella McCartney during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

02 02 Monica and new man, Anthony We’re so happy for Monica finding love again, especially after her relationship history and recent fallout with New Orleans, Louisiana rapper C-Murder. In October 2023, it seemed that Monica had hard launched her new beau, Anthony, Chris Brown’s manager, on her 42nd birthday. US singer Monica arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are locked in! From romantic date nights to business meetings and thrilling international trips, we’re looking forward to seeing more of them this year. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Kenzo Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

04 04 Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been on our lips since they popped up together two years ago. Although they issued a public statement announcing their breakup in November 2023, fans speculate they are back together after watching both Instagram Stories documenting an undisclosed tropical location. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attends Lori Harvey partners with REVOLVE to launch her new brand, Yevrah Swim, at Villa Fiona on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

05 05 Lupita and Joshua Jackson This new couple is causing quite a stir, as Joshua Jackson has only been divorced from Jodie Turner-Smith for four months, after almost four years of marriage, with the legal documents citing “irreconcilable differences. The pair has one child, a girl named Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who was born in April 2020. Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o confirmed their relationship after they were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll in Joshua Tree. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Lupita Nyong’o attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

06 06 Halle Bailey and DDG The new parents of baby boy Halo are certainly the ones to watch, as the adorable couple comes with constant controversy and chatter amongst the greater public. We’d like to know if they’ll stay together despite the criticism, get married, or share more adorable images and videos of their newborn. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) DDG and Halle Bailey attend the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood)

07 07 Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers We still don’t know if this beautiful couple is back together after four years of dating, but we hope they are! They were last spotted together at a few red carpet outings, including our Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood event in March 2023. Fingers crossed for these starlets! HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD)

08 08 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky These two stylish parents are everything! We hope to see more of their love blossom this year, along with their two adorable children. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 3: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen leaving Carbone restaurant after celebrating his birthday on October 3, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

09 09 Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti We love to see the power of manifestation come to life in a romantic partnership! Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons remain steady, and we’re here for it. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)