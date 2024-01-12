10 Hot Celebrity Couples To Watch Out For This Year

HomeLifestyle

From Serayah and Joey Badass to Lupita and Joshua Jackson, here are some of the most desirable and emerging celebrity couples to watch.
It’s a new year, which means new beginnings in all aspects of life, especially romantic endeavors. We’re excited to revel in Black love once again, as we do so every year, but we have our eyes on specific celebrity couples given their star power, charisma, and even controversy swirling around them. Take Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson, a newer couple who just went public last December, or Serayah and Joey Badass, who were rumored to be broken up. We are also eyeing lovebirds Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns and new parents Halle Bailey and DDG to see how they’ll continue to showcase their love throughout 2024. We hope to see more of the other gorgeous couples this year listed below.

