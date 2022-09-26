A Priceless Gift: Karl-Anthony Towns Is Funding Jordyn Woods’ Business Dreams For Her Birthday

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There are sweet birthday gifts, and then there are birthday gifts that keep on giving. Karl-Anthony Towns gave his girlfriend of more than two years the latter for her special day. Jordyn Woods recently turned 25, and to celebrate, her boyfriend gifted her funding for any two businesses she chooses to start.

In a card from the 26-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star that Woods shared on Instagram, he wrote, “I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could cop…but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step in this thing we call life. Te Amo Mucho, let’s take over the world…together. Love, KAT.”

The basketball player reposted Woods’ story, adding, “Believe in her dreams, the way she believes in yours.”

Towns also showed his lady birthday love with a post on Saturday captioned, “I could write a letter about your greatness. But the world already knows how I feel. To another 365 love.”

She was moved by this gift as the influencer has been working to move her career forward. “He knows how hard I have been working on these projects, and this is the last step,” she wrote on the story post.

The beauty recently partnered with Playboy for their Playboy Centerfold platform. The socialite also covered the brand’s magazine in June. Aside from Woods’ solo moves, the couple have been doing big things together during the tenure of their relationship. In May of this year, they were invited to the White House after President Joe Biden signed the police reform bill into effect due to his work in social justice causes in Minnesota.

As mentioned, Towns and Woods have been dating for a while now. They got together in May 2020 and went public with their relationship in September of that year. Over two years later, the couple still appears to be enamored with one another. This summer, they further bonded while visiting luxurious spots like Italy for a friend’s wedding. They also spent their second anniversary weekend at the resort where John F. Kennedy and wife Jackie had their honeymoon, the Kennedy Suite at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch back in May.

It’s clear the couple knows a thing or two about opulent living, but they also know the importance of owning something of your own and building your name. We love to see it.