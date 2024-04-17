The 10 Funniest Moments Of ‘Martin’

From the mind of Martin Lawrence, this popular sitcom was popular during its five-season run in the 90s, and rose to become a cultural classic. As one of Fox’s highest rated shows, Martin has frequently been regarded as one of the most influential sitcoms of all time.

Alongside Lawrence, the cast included Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Garrett Morris. Throughout its tenure on network TV, the series featured guest stars, and included classic scenes that withstood the test of time. From Martin’s boxing match with Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns to the hilarious reenactment of New Jack City, Martin contained moments that the entire world remembers.

In celebration of Martin Lawrence’s 59th birthday, here are the 10 funniest moments in the show’s history.

01 “Your Arms Are Too Short To Box With Martin” Martin is faced with an angry gang of little people, and learns a new lesson in bigotry.

02 Gina works in Sheneneh’s Shop During the show’s second season, Gina accidentally throws Martin’s basketball tickets in the garbage. She then agrees to work for Sheneneh in exchange for Sheneneh’s good tickets.





03 “The Romantic Weekend” Gina and Martin end up in the same island resort as Tommy and Pam and the couples compete to see which will have more fun. This episode includes the infamous “Puppy” fight.

04 Martin channels his inner Nino Brown In the “Suspicious Minds” episode, Martin interrogates his friends when his expensive new CD player disappears. Arguably one of the funniest moments in the show’s history.





05 Martin vs. Varnell Hill In “Hollywood Swingin’” Pts. 1 & 2, Martin interviews former Detroit radio hosts Varnell Hill–played by Tommy Davidson–in a hilarious conversion. Martin then quits his job and goes to Hollywood to appear on a TV talk show. R&B music group JODECI made a special guest appearance.

06 “Martin fights Thomas Hearns Written by Martin Lawrence himself, the episode titled “Guard Your Girl” explodes after Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns flirts with Gina, which leads Martin to challenge him to a boxing match.





07 Martin Helps Deliver A Baby From the episode “Baby, It’s You,” Gina invites her friends to a baby shower for a pregnant friend. But Gina’s late for the party and the mother-to-be goes into labor after the other guests depart, leaving Martin to deliver the baby.

08 “No Justice, No Peace” When Martin gets a traffic ticket, he goes to court to plead his case even though he knows he is wrong. Tommy excels in the “GTD” scene.





09 Martin’s DMV Blues Martin has to spend the entire day at the Department of Motor Vehicles where he gets into an altercation with Ms. Geri.