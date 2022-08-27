‘Martin’ Turns 30: See The Show’s Stars Then And Now

On this day in 1997, the iconic sitcom Martin debuted on FOX. During its five season run, the TV program gave audiences across the country a weekly dose of laughter, and plenty of hilarious moments to discuss with friends and family in the days that followed.

Starring the comedic legend Martin Lawrence as the show’s title character, Martin chronicled his daily interactions with his significant other (played by Tisha Campbell), his duties and a radio disc jockey – and eventual talk show host – as well as the knee-slapping conversations he would have with his friends and acquaintances around the city of Detroit.

Alongside Lawrence and Campbell, Martin featured a stellar cast which included Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Garrett Morris. It also had special guest appearances from notable celebrities such as Tracy Morgan, The Notorious B.I.G., David Alan Grier, Method Man, Brian McKnight, Gary Coleman, Lynn Whitfield, Tommy Davidson, and countless others.

From August 27, 1992 to May 1, 1997, Martin was one of the highest-rated shows on FOX, and the time since its series finale it has received admiration from multiple generations of viewers, and become a staple in not only Black culture, but popular culture.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of its debut, let’s take a look at the cast of Martin – then and now.