WATCH: Take A Look At The First Trailer For ‘Martin: The Reunion’

Courtesy of BET+

On June 16, BET+ will stream Martin: The Reunion, 25 years after the series finale aired in 1997.

Hosted by Affion Crockett, the special will reunite the show’s cast – which includes Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – and highlight their many memorable moments and celebrate Martin’s undeniable impact on network television during its five-season run. In the reunion, cast members will also pay tribute to the late Tommy Ford, who passed in 2016 at the age of 52.

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” wrote BET+ in a press release. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the ‘wazzup, wazzup, wazzup’ passion fans have been waiting for.”

Courtesy of BET+

Scott Mills, chief executive of BET, said: “Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships.”

Martin: The Reunion will feature guest appearances from several entertainers such as Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight, Tommy Davidson, Tracy Morgan, Tommy Davidson, Marla Gibbs, and more, as they discuss what the show meant to them, as well as how it affected their lives and careers.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said in a statement to EW earlier this year. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters.”

The highly anticipated television special premieres June 16 on BET+. Take a look at the trailer below.