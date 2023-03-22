ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 10 Black Shows That You Must Watch This Spring

So much has changed about the TV industry in the past two decades. Long gone is the time where we sit in front of a television in anticipation of our favorite show, and if you missed it, you would have to get the recap from a friend or loved one the next day. Reruns were barely a thing for a new series, so watching it live was one’s only option (unless you had the newly created TiVo, or something). Now, you can watch TV anytime, anywhere, and in any way possible. With this abundance of new shows in recent years, many Black creatives have been able to shine in genres of drama, comedy, horror, and more.

This spring, audiences can check some phenomenal content starring and/or created by people of color. In March, shows such as Unprisoned – starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo – is perfect for the person that is fancies stories about family, while BET+’s Zatima will have you laughing for the entire evening. Amazon Prime’s Swarm has been getting alot of traction as of late, due to it’s top-tier performances and shocking scenes from it’s star Dominique Fishback alongside of Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris, among others.

April will include the debut of the five-part series from FX titled Dear Mama, which tells the story of the relationship between Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni. The month also brings the return of Robin Thede’s brainchild, A Black Lady Sketch Show, featuring some of the most talented Black women in entertainment.

From HULU’s RapCaviar to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, here are the Black shows that you must watch this spring.

01 Unprisoned – HULU (3/10) Starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, this series follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom’s life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.





02 Zatima – BET+ (3/16) Zatima is an American comedy drama television series created by Tyler Perry as a spin-off of Sistas. It stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett as Zac and Fatima. It follows them as they start their new journey as a couple but a series of secrets, lies, infidelity, and exes threaten the pair’s newfound love.

03 Swarm – Amazon Prime (3/17) Swarm is a psychological horror thriller television series created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. The series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn. It also stars Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris.





04 Power Book II: Ghost – STARZ (3/17) Starring Michael Rainey, Jr., Ghost follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.





05 Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – Peacock (3/23) Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip includes returning housewives Glanville, Gunvalson, Marcille and Parks; Camille Grammer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi will join as new additions.





06 RapCaviar – HULU (3/30) Spotify’s favorite rap playlist introduced forthcoming docuseries, RapCaviar Presents, which will be available to stream on Hulu beginning March 30. Appearing on the series are Tyler, the Creator, Pharrell Williams, City Girls, Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, Polo G and Roddy Ricch.

07 A Black Lady Sketch Show – HBO (4/14) A Black Lady Sketch Show is an American television sketch comedy series created by Robin Thede for HBO. The show consists of comedy sketches performed by a main cast of Black women, currently consisting of producer and creator Thede. The series was renewed for a fourth season, which is set to premiere on April 14, 2023.

08 Dear Mama – FX (4/21) From Allen Hughes, Dear Mama dives into the personal relationship of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, a revolutionary and one of the most influential artists of all time.





09 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Netflix (5/4) The series is a prequel spin-off of the Netflix series Bridgerton, and will focus on young Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. Original actors Golda Rosheuval (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) will all reprise their roles in the new show.



