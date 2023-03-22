Home · Entertainment

ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 10 Black Shows That You Must Watch This Spring

Whether it’s the 'Bridgerton' spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte,’ or FX’s documentary on 2Pac and Afeni Shakur, the depth of content featuring people of color this season is an experience that you can't miss.
By Okla Jones ·

So much has changed about the TV industry in the past two decades. Long gone is the time where we sit in front of a television in anticipation of our favorite show, and if you missed it, you would have to get the recap from a friend or loved one the next day. Reruns were barely a thing for a new series, so watching it live was one’s only option (unless you had the newly created TiVo, or something). Now, you can watch TV anytime, anywhere, and in any way possible. With this abundance of new shows in recent years, many Black creatives have been able to shine in genres of drama, comedy, horror, and more.

This spring, audiences can check some phenomenal content starring and/or created by people of color. In March, shows such as  Unprisoned – starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo – is perfect for the person that is fancies stories about family, while BET+’s Zatima will have you laughing for the entire evening. Amazon Prime’s Swarm has been getting alot of traction as of late, due to it’s top-tier performances and shocking scenes from it’s star Dominique Fishback alongside of Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris, among others.

April will include the debut of the five-part series from FX titled Dear Mama, which tells the story of the relationship between Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni. The month also brings the return of Robin Thede’s brainchild, A Black Lady Sketch Show, featuring some of the most talented Black women in entertainment. 

From HULU’s RapCaviar to Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, here are the Black shows that you must watch this spring.

