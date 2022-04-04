If anyone came and shut down the red carpet last night at the Grammys, it was Chloe Bailey. Gliding through Las Vegas in a Valentino gown and cape, paired with a dynamic ponytail complemented with ornate baby hair, a look crafted by hairstylist Fesa Nu, the “Have Mercy” singer lit up the night (literally). If you paid close attention, you couldn’t help but to gawk at the diamonds Bailey wore, as well, all courtesy of beloved jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

Included in the ultra-luxurious bling, bling lineup were: earrings in platinum with diamonds, a bracelet in platinum with a green tourmaline of over 9 carats and diamonds, the Tiffany Victoria® diamond vine bypass ring in platinum, the Tiffany Victoria® diamond vine band ring in platinum, and Tiffany Victoria® band ring in platinum with diamond. As you can imagine, the accessories were worth a pretty penny, one estimated at millions.

And while we were understandably impressed by the diamonds, we couldn’t help but to also be impressed by Bailey’s selection of snacks — Welch’s Juicefuls. The star kept a pack (or two) of the fruit snacks on demand all night, digging in her bag for some after the night’s festivities came to a close.

Pulling $3 fruit snacks from your bag with your fingers draped in diamonds? Sounds like our kinda party.