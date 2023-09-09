Home

2023 Entertainment Preview: 10 Black Podcasts To Listen To This Fall

From ‘The Scottie & Sylvia Show’ to I AM ATHLETE’S ‘Paper Route,’ there are several audio programs to check out in the coming months.
By Okla Jones ·

In recent years, podcasts have grown to become one of the most bankable industries in the world. With over 2 million podcasts to choose from, you can find shows that focus on sports, comedy, and history, down to interests such as planting and sexual health. Now, there have been plenty Black creatives that are building success in the field of podcasting.

To celebrate the beginning of the NFL season, shows like I AM ATHLETE’s Paper Route and My Main Man Michael Smith will serve as entertaining and informational programs for your favorite sports. The Amplify Color podcast will tell the story of how Charlamagne tha God, Wendy Williams, Big Boy, Sway Calloway, and Petey Greene all have left an undeniable impact on the radio industry.

With the fall season on the horizon, here are some of the best Black podcasts to add to your rotation.

