36 Podcasts We’re Adding To Our Rotation In 2022

Podcasting is expanding every day and Black creators are taking full advantage of the rapidly growing genre.
This year we are adding shows that are making us laugh, expanding our skill sets, helping acknowledge our grief, healing our relationships, introducing us to different regions, and inspiring us to rethink our benchmarks for success to our feeds. Hosted by entertainment industry veterans, lifelong
besties, married couples, Christian singles, marketing mavens, seasoned travelers, detailed researchers, and armchair historians, these audio journeys are holding our attention.
Podcasts hold space for deeper conversations through fluid formats that are frequently making room to offer us something new.
Some of our favorite creators, entertainers, and athletes are bringing something new to this medium as well.
Kerry Washington recently announced that she is partnering with Audible to produce three scripted podcast series through her audio production firm Simpson Street Productions.
Issa Rae’s
Raedio released We Stay Looking to take a satirical approach to the crisis surrounding missing Black women. Steph Curry is sitting for quick chats with his friends and colleagues that last just about the length of your morning coffee, Nas is revisiting the bridge that birthed hip-hop, and Garcelle Beauvais is bringing some spice to our earbuds.
See 36 podcasts we’re adding to our rotation this year below.
01
The Roxane Gay Agenda
One of our favorite authors and twitter voices is bringing her brilliance to the microphone.
Luminary
02
She Did That
The popular Netflix documentary is now a podcast presenting the view of the Black women behind the current entrepreneurial boom.
Dear Media
03
The Stacks
We love being apart of this virtual book club.
The Stacks
04
Mississippi Goddam- The Ballad of Billey Joe
This investigative podcast explores the nuances of how the justice system can fail Black families.
Reveal/PRX
05
The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop
Nas and Miss Info come together to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
Spotify
06
Pour Minds
We always have a good time at these Southern fried kiki sessions where the hosts keep it super real.
Pour Minds Podcast
07
Going To Bed With Garcelle – Beauvais
Our favorite Beverly Hills heavy hitter talks all things “love and sex.”
Audio Up
08
15 Minutes From Home With Stephen Curry
The basketball giant sits for quick chats with his friends, colleagues, and wife in the first season of this exclusive show.
Audible
09
The Pat Down With Ms Pat
After cracking us up on a series of other shows this funny woman is bringing her patented pottymouth to her own podcast.
The Pat Down With Ms Pat
10
How I Got Here With Dreena Whitfield
The award-winning publicist shines a light on the career journeys of her clients and colleagues.
Whit PR
11
The Stop At Central And Halsey
Two lifelong friends have frank conversations about grief, romance, and the merits of baby shower meatballs.
The Stop At Central And Halsey
12
Brown Table Talk
A corporate coach and finance alum come together to offer practical career advice.
Brown Table Talk
13
Black Women Travel Podcast
This podcast offers frank conversation about the ins and out of traveling as a Black woman.
Black Women Travel Podcast
14
Where Ya From? Podcast
This podcast uses the nuances of geography as an entry point to “get into the weeds,” of their guests mindsets.
Where Ya From? Podcast
15
Subject Matters
Imani Mixon allows us to listen in on the everyday chats artists are having about “their craft, their communities, and their futures.”
Kresge Arts and Red Bull Arts
16
Busy Being Black
Josh Rivers centers and celebrates Queer voices.
W!ZARD Studios
17
Music Meets The Boardroom
Cooper discusses the business side of the music industry.
Latoya Cooper
18
Dope Labs
Two besties take a closer look at the scientific principles that surround everyday.
Spotify
19
Success Is Learned Behavior
Host Evan The Show discusses the varying definitions of and paths to personal success.
Success Is Learned Behavior
20
Being Seen
Host Anika Noni Rose dives into the stories of Black women with unique voices facing unique challenges with care. Guests of this season include Ledisi and Roxane Gay.
Being Seen
21
Stories From The Stage
The fifth season of this podcast features several powerful Black storytellers.
WORLD Channel
22
The Reset
Rachel Francine focuses on finding purpose and solving problems.
The Reset Podcast
23
Black Girl Bravado
A pair of homegirls use radical honesty to motivate and encourage their listeners and one another.
The Black Girl Bravado Podcast
24
Raising The Game
Host Anthony Frasier tells the story of the magnificent Black mind behind some of our favorite video games.
ABF Creative/ Audible
25
Black History Year
This podcast highlights Black history all year long.
Limina House
26
Black In The Garden
Our inner plant parents rejoice at this podcast that nourishes our souls and stems.
Black In The Garden Podcast
27
Black Girl Gone- A True Crime Podcast
True crime takes a long awaited turn towards missing Black women.
Cloud10 and iHeartPodcasts
28
For Colored Nerds
This podcast has returned after an extended hiatus and we couldn’t be more thrilled.
For Colored Nerds
29
Classically Black Podcast
This podcast introduces the perspectives of the Black voices in the classical music world.
Classically Black Podcast
30
Black Millennial Marriage Podcast
An everyday couple stands in contrast to celebrity #relationshipgoals by striving to stay connected by discussing being a wed Black millennial with their audience.
Black Millennial Marriage Podcast
31
The Blonde Misfit
Jame Jackson explores how Blackness has and continues to have an impact on the fashion and beauty industries. She also shares tips on how to remain whole while pursuing your passions.
The Blonde Misfit Podcast
32
“DIS”abled Black Chick
Ciera Jervier shares her experiences as a disabled Black woman.
“DIS”abled Black Chick
33
Black & Published
Award-winning author and Nikesha Elise Williams breaks down the “mystique,” of the writing process with other creators.
Black & Published
34
Truth’s Table
A trio of Christian women embark on a search for truth that leads to serious, funny, and challenging conversations and au book coming taking a spiritual approach to discussing “hot-button issues.”
Truth Table’s podcast
35
Bri Books
This podcast has evolved from a stroll through book shelves past to practical life and career hacks.
Bri Books
36
Into The Depths
This show follows
National Geographic storyteller and Former ESSENCE editor Tara Roberts as she follows in the footsteps of divers circling the globe to uncover artifacts from the slave trade.
National Geographic
