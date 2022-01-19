36 Podcasts We’re Adding To Our Rotation In 2022

Getty Images

Podcasting is expanding every day and Black creators are taking full advantage of the rapidly growing genre.

This year we are adding shows that are making us laugh, expanding our skill sets, helping acknowledge our grief, healing our relationships, introducing us to different regions, and inspiring us to rethink our benchmarks for success to our feeds. Hosted by entertainment industry veterans, lifelong besties, married couples, Christian singles, marketing mavens, seasoned travelers, detailed researchers, and armchair historians, these audio journeys are holding our attention.

Podcasts hold space for deeper conversations through fluid formats that are frequently making room to offer us something new.

Some of our favorite creators, entertainers, and athletes are bringing something new to this medium as well. Kerry Washington recently announced that she is partnering with Audible to produce three scripted podcast series through her audio production firm Simpson Street Productions.

Issa Rae’s Raedio released We Stay Looking to take a satirical approach to the crisis surrounding missing Black women. Steph Curry is sitting for quick chats with his friends and colleagues that last just about the length of your morning coffee, Nas is revisiting the bridge that birthed hip-hop, and Garcelle Beauvais is bringing some spice to our earbuds.

See 36 podcasts we’re adding to our rotation this year below.