EFOC 2024: Shop Essence Live With Irene Bekoe And Cheylaina Fultz

ESSENCE

Irene Bekoe, founder of That Good Good Shea, and Cheylaina Fultz, founder of HBCU Legacy Fashion, showcased products from their amazing brands during a Shop Essence Live segment at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture on the Soko Mrkt stage. Shop Essence Live, hosted by Nonie Donovan, is a weekly show that introduces new Black-owned brands you can shop from the comfort of your home.

Bekoke kicked off the segment by highlighting That Good Good Shea’s Moisturizing Lotion, describing it as a game-changer in skincare. It’s lightweight yet deeply moisturizing and combines shea butter, avocado oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E to nourish and hydrate without leaving a greasy residue. “It is just what it is, nourishing, hydrating, and [made with] products and ingredients that you can trust,” said Bekoke. She also introduced the brand’s new Refreshing Citrus Body Wash launching on their website next month.

Fultz followed with standout pieces from HBCU Legacy Fashion. She shared how her family’s deep connection to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) inspired her to create high-quality HBCU kids’ clothing that doesn’t fade or wear out easily. “I wanted some high-quality HBCU kids clothes that wouldn’t fade in the washing machine, so I made some high-quality clothing that reminds you of maybe a Baby Gap, but for HBCUs,” she explained.

Showcasing their popular sweatshirts, Fultz emphasized their cozy, lint-free material, and high-quality vegan leather embroidery. “They’re very cozy inside,” she noted. She also introduced their classic denim jackets, the very first items she designed. These jackets feature removable hoods and school logos embroidered on the back, available in sizes ranging from 2T to 3XL. “You can take the hood off if you want to wear it multiple ways,” she said, highlighting their versatility.

Bekoe and Fultz both expressed their gratitude and excitement about being part of the New Voices Foundation. Bekoe highlighted how the foundation has provided numerous opportunities for That Good Good Shea, enhancing brand visibility and allowing her to connect with a community of inspiring founders. “We’re so happy to be part of it. We’re excited to be at Essence Festival,” she shared.

Fultz underscored the supportive community aspect of the New Voices Foundation, appreciating the camaraderie among Black business owners. “It’s amazing just to be able to have a community of other Black business owners, other sisters that know what you’re going through as a Black woman and as a business owner,” she said. She also values the educational components, such as webinars, and the opportunities for funding through pitch competitions. “I love it.”