2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Performer: Jacquees

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture returns to its home in New Orleans for a special 30th anniversary celebration. Set to take place from July 4 – 7, the festival features a star-studded musical lineup, including the talented crooner Jacquees.

Hailing from Decatur, Georgia, the 30-year-old musician has been making music for almost two decades. Following the success of his first EP I Am Jacquees, he again released an independently distributed project, 19, which debuted at number 15 on the US Billboard Top R&B Albums. The EP gained the recognition of Bryan “Baby” Williams, prompting the latter to sign him to his imprint, Cash Money Records. In 2016, Jacquees achieved mainstream success with the single “B.E.D.,” charting at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In April, ‘Quees appeared on Gloss Up’s single “Ride Home,” further solidifying him as a power player in the genre of R&B. With three albums, five EPs, and a slew of singles under his belt, the “You” singer continues to shine in the spotlight, and is primed to be one of the most talented artists in the entertainment industry.

Known for his excellent song covers, Jacquees’ voice is perfect for the ESSENCE Festival stage. As a performer at the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome, audiences can look forward to an amazing show, as well as a variety of other musicians, including previously announced artists such as Usher, Janet Jackson, Victoria Monét, and many more.

With this being the 30th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival, this year is sure to be an unforgettable experience and a true celebration of Black culture—make sure you don’t miss out on the moment.

