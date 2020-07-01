Jacquees’ Latest Hairstyle Has Fans In their Feelings

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Every now and then a photo begins to circulate of a beautiful Black man with beautiful hair that makes your heart flutter, and your edges jealous. Singer Jacquees just dropped one of those flicks on us with his latest Instagram post, where he’s sporting a flawless smile and even more flawless hair.

His beautiful brown locs are styled into a fishtail braid cascading down the side of his face. The braid is perched perfectly like an obedient accessory playing its position in the shoot. The photo might make you want to be in the crooner’s B.E.D. and then ask about his hair regimen during pillow talk.

He simply captioned the photo: Black Boy Joy.

But not everyone appreciated his bold hair choice. While a few haters in the comments were quick to express their dissatisfaction with the style, some were eager to say how much they loved it. One fan wrote, “Damn quees fine asf!!!!!!! Love your hair. 😍❤️😍❤️😍”

It was clear that his Black boy joy was also bringing a lot of Black girl joy—and heart-eye emojis. It’s not the first time we’ve seen him in this dapper braid and other similar dos. We’re totally here for this gorgeous style and can’t wait to see more from the singer.