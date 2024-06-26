Celebrating Black Literary Excellence: Here's What To Expect At ESSENCE Authors 2024

In an inspiring celebration of Black literary talent, ESSENCE Authors 2024 returns to showcase the brilliance and diversity of authors during the 30th anniversary of ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

The star-studded lineup includes best-selling authors and literary icons whose works have not only entertained but also sparked important conversations about race, identity, entrepreneurship, wellness, and much more. Notable authors such as Roxanne Gay, Jay Ellis, Rickey Smiley, Bakari Sellers, Dr. Ian K. Smith, Natasha Alford, and others will be on hand for insightful discussions and book signings.

At a time when the works of Black creators are being threatened, now it is more important than ever that we amplify our authors’ voices and the critical conversations that their work stimulates.

ESSENCE Authors 2024 is not just a literary event; it’s a movement affirming the significance of Black stories in shaping our world. There’s always a palpable sense of inspiration and empowerment among all who attend, and we’re here for it! Check out the lineup of amazing panels and fireside chats happening this year.

Black Brilliance: Navigating Entrepreneurship and Innovation

From startup success stories in beauty to strategies for moving up the corporate ladder, our panelists will share valuable insights, practical advice, and inspiring journeys of entrepreneurship in a capitalist society. Connect with like-minded individuals, gain practical advice, and be inspired by stories of resilience and triumph. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate and learn from Black women’s achievements in corporate and entrepreneurial spheres.

Trust the Process: Thriving as an Independent Author Against the Odds

From innovative marketing techniques to creative approaches to funding and distribution, these authors share their journeys of overcoming obstacles and achieving success on their own terms. Whether you’re an aspiring indie author or simply curious about the indie publishing world, this panel promises inspiration, practical advice, and a celebration of the indie spirit that defies limitations and embraces creative freedom.

Voices of Resilience: Stories of Love, Justice and Empowerment

From heartfelt romance to thought-provoking essays on climate justice and activism, these authors offer a range of perspectives that resonate with Black audiences. Whether you’re seeking stories of love and triumph or insights into pressing social issues, this panel is sure to inspire, uplift, and ignite meaningful conversations.

Thrilling Tales: A Conversation with Black Thriller Authors

Join us for an electrifying panel discussion featuring master storytellers who have crafted captivating thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From pulse-pounding suspense to clever twists and turns, these Black authors have mastered the art of keeping readers hooked from start to finish.

Echos of Inheritance: Black Generational Stories

This dynamic panel brings together visionary authors who dive deep into the interwoven threads of family legacies, cultural heritage, and the enduring spirit of resilience, hope, and tradition. Discover the power of storytelling as a vessel for preserving history, celebrating heritage, and envisioning the possibilities that lie ahead.

Empowering Narratives: Navigating the Shades of Progress

From historical perspectives to present-day challenges, these authors will explore the nuances of progress, setbacks, and resilience within Black communities. Gain valuable insights, engage in thought-provoking dialogue, and be inspired by the diverse voices shaping the narrative of Black race relations and the ongoing journey towards equality.

Healing Bonds: Relationships and Emotional Wellness

Join us as these insightful authors share their perspectives and wisdom on navigating the complexities of love, family dynamics, and community ties within the Black experience. From exploring intergenerational trauma to celebrating humanity and joy, this panel discusses the power of healing, empathy, and resilience in relationships.

Blossoming For Liberation: Embracing Life’s Risks and Rewards



Embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and liberation in a fireside chat discussing “”The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation.”” Join us as we explore the courage it takes to embrace vulnerability, challenge societal norms, and step into our truest selves.”

Beyond Tomorrow: Pushing the Boundaries of Black Imagination in Futuristic Fiction

This groundbreaking panel gathers together pioneering authors who are reshaping the landscape of speculative fiction with their bold narratives and innovative storytelling. From dystopian worlds to intergalactic adventures, these authors are at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of Black imagination in literature. Join us for an enlightening discussion as they share their inspirations, challenges, and visions for the future of speculative fiction.

Pillars of Prose: Black Authors Building a Legacy in Literacy

Join us as we celebrate the extraordinary contributions of Black authors who have become the foundation stones of our literary landscape. Through their unparalleled storytelling, powerful narratives, and thought-provoking insights, these authors have not only captivated readers but also inspired generations to come. From classic works that have stood the test of time to contemporary masterpieces that redefine the literary canon, our panelists embody the essence of literary legacy.

From Sideshow to Center Stage: Navigating Loss and Embracing Faith



Join us for an unforgettable afternoon with Rickey Smiley as he shares stories from his upcoming book with fellow readers and fans. Known for his quick wit, Rickey’s book delves into his personal journey of resilience, blending life lessons and inspiration. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with a voice that uplifts and empowers our community.

Uncommonly Well: Cultivating Love and Feeding the Soul

Our esteemed panel of Black authors and health advocates will share insights, strategies, and personal experiences on how to cultivate a healthy mind, body, and soul. From practical tips for self-care to discussions on breaking stigma around mental health, this discussion offers a roadmap for fostering wellness within ourselves and our communities.

Taking Back What’s Ours: The Need For Reparations and the Attack on DEI

Join us as this panel of esteemed authors discuss the urgent need for reparations in today’s society. This discussion brings together voices that advocate for justice, equity, and historical accountability. Through thoughtful analysis, personal narratives, and historical context, these authors explore the deep-rooted impact of systemic injustices on Black communities and the moral imperative of reparations with tips and talking points we all can use to take back what ours.

She Did That!: Celebrating HerStory

Step back in time and explore the captivating world of Black historical fiction. From forgotten heroes to pivotal moments in history, these authors weave together vivid narratives that transport readers to different eras and perspectives. Through meticulous research and creative storytelling, they breathe new life into the past, shedding light on the triumphs, struggles, and resilience of Black communities throughout history.

Empowerment Unveiled: Telling Your Story Your Way

Join us for a captivating author panel featuring insightful explorations of childhood, identity, and the ways we hold space for complex truths. Discover the rich narratives that celebrate Black creativity and strength. This discussion promises to inspire and empower, inviting all to engage in a dynamic conversation.

