AT&T Dream In Black Road To Festival

We are just weeks away from celebrating ESSENCE’s 30th anniversary at our 2024 Essence Festival of Culture, and our partners at AT&T are kicking off the festivities with a bang. AT&T Dream In Black is a cultural engagement platform that inspires, celebrates, and supports Black progress and continues to be a pillar in our community. With their overall mission of connection – to each other, to our past, and to our future – they recently hosted an immersive video booth exclusively for Road To Essence attendees, setting the stage for what’s to come this July.

Attendees reminisced about the impact ESSENCE has had over the past few decades and shared their most memorable Essence Fest moments that shaped the culture. Our Essies took us down memory lane at the perfect time as we prepare to do it all again in New Orleans.

We are celebrating 30 years of culture, change, and most importantly, connection. The connections made at Essence Fest have shaped generation after generation.

Much like ESSENCE, AT&T Dream In Black is dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the voices of Black artists across generations, showing us time and time again that connecting changes everything. ESSENCE has played a massive part in opening doors

and getting our people in the room, creating opportunities for life-changing moments, and this year will be no different. As in past years, our friends at AT&T will be right alongside us at the Festival as we continue to celebrate the legacy of Black culture with enriching experiences, panelists, and performances.

Check out more information on AT&T’s Dream In Black here. And don’t forget to join AT&T at the Essence Festival of Culture. We’ll see you in NOLA, baby!