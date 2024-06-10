The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Releases Statement On The 2024 Clean Zone Ordinance In New Orleans

As the 30th celebration of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture approaches, we remain focused on continuing to strengthen our ties with the New Orleans and Louisiana community rooted in ongoing engagement with local partners and stakeholders. We are dedicated to amplifying local talent, showcasing incredible artists on our stages such as Birdman Presents 30 Years of Cash Money Millionaires, Tank and the Bangas, Teedra Moses, Dawn Richard, Lloyd, and more! Additionally, we are proud to support partnerships with Femme Fatale and Zulu during Mardi Gras season, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the city. This month, we announced grants for select high schools and organizations dedicated to New Orleans’ youth including InspireNOLA, St. Mary’s Academy and The Andre Cailloux Center for Performing Arts & Cultural Justice – and that is just the start. The festival’s commitment to New Orleans will continue to evolve, driven by our dedication to nurturing and uplifting the city and the greater state of Louisiana inclusive of hiring several vendors and local employees throughout the year, to execute the annual festival. We are constantly exploring new opportunities to support initiatives that merge our shared values with our contribution to the growth of the community. Following the recent City Hall meeting, we are proud that the community won alongside our previous and ongoing efforts to ensure the Clean Zone meets and serves all local businesses. We continue this commitment by investing in the community and ensuring that the Clean Zone protects local businesses and for this year’s festival, local minority and women-owned businesses in the general Clean Zone area will be able to activate experiences without disruption and free of charge as a Festival-sanctioned event while leveraging the pre-approved marks distributed by ESSENCE, upon receipt of application. The Clean Zone is a critical component of large-scale events in every city, as it allows the festival to increase partnerships with local businesses, stakeholders and creates opportunities for synergy and engagement with festival sponsors. We are excited about this celebratory outcome and will continue to provide support from our Host Committee, including the City of New Orleans, New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund, as well as partnerships with the State of Louisiana. We are committed to making a positive impact in the areas that matter most to the people of New Orleans and while we may not be able to address all items, we remain open to listening and building a better community together. To read more about the festival’s 2023 Economic Impact, please visit ESSENCE.com.