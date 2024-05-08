A 30-Year Legacy Of New Orleans And Nourishment

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Fans dance during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

What other live experience could be “Blacker than the ESSENCE Fest?” What other cultural tentpole gathers tens of thousands of Black people to drive economic growth through cultural currency and community beyond music? The short answer: none.

In 1995, the leaders of ESSENCE decided to plant a seed in the rich cultural soil of New Orleans to serve as a one-time celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the magazine that would blossom into the present-day ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ (“EFOC”). At that time, our brand couldn’t fathom the profound journey we would embark upon and the cultural pillar the event would become, driving more than $316 million in economic impact across New Orleans and the broader state of Louisiana (2023). Similarly, only God could see the path and journey ahead for me with this brand. My journey started as an ESSENCE intern to becoming the Vice President of the Festival, where I oversee a team committed to preserving its growth in my very own hometown. This personal journey and commitment are not just mine but ours, as we all play a part in the success and growth of this cultural artifact.

Suppose you took a peek behind the curtain of my first year of planning. In that case, you’d find a whirlwind of late nights, DM trolls, hustlin’, deep laughs, a few tears, countless emails, numerous group chats, lots of words of encouragement, and several flight cancellations the week of the Festival during one the hottest summers ever. The list goes on and on. But let me tell you something about this team – we are resilient. We were dedicated to persevering for two reasons: 1) “we do this for the Culture” and 2) the impact this has on New Orleans. It has been a labor of love for me, personally, as I reflect and continue to dream about how to honor the city that raised me.

As I learn more about the person I am becoming, if I could offer advice to my past self, I would emphasize the importance of allowing my entire self to show up each day. I spent many years dimming my light as an impassioned creative who was hyper-curious about improving things. Now and again, I would have a jolt of courage to speak up. That would come with risk and uncertainty, but it ultimately led me to where I am today. I serve as a cultural curator, shaping an experience that intersects community and art in the most intentional way possible. We must honor every version of ourselves because it guides us forward while creating a path for those who will come after us.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: (L-R) Pretty V and Caroline Wanga speak onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® has been instrumental in shaping my journey, and I am committed to extending a helping hand to the city that has mirrored this act of love to me. As I embark on my second year of leading this cultural cornerstone, I am grateful. With continued dedication and love, I firmly believe we will collectively blossom in the next season of the Festival. From the heart of New Orleans, I speak life into another 30 years of even greater economic prosperity and homegrown affection for the city. I want to express my deep gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and belief in the festival, which has driven its success.

Our growth remains firmly rooted in preserving and celebrating Black culture, propelled by the unbreakable spirit of New Orleans. In alignment with this dedication, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® proudly pledged a $30,000 donation to the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund Grant Program. This contribution signals our ongoing support for creatives in the community as we continue to pave new pathways for their collective journey to success. Looking ahead, we aspire for this legacy to expand for another three decades and beyond, inspiring the next generation of Black cultural bearers. The festival’s economic, cultural, and social impact on New Orleans makes us proud of our rich heritage. And who knows what the future holds? But today, we’re pouring back into the community that has been there for us for the last three decades. We will be even more intentional about how New Orleans will be integrated, and I can assure you that there is more to come. It’s our 30th, so we celebratin’!

Written from New Orleans, LA