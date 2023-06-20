Here’s How To Win Essence Festival Tickets On Official Mobile App

Essence Festival just got bigger and better with the new mobile app sweepstakes, where you can win free evening concert tickets.

To enter this sweepstake, you must: be at least 18 years of age, be a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, and have a smartphone or other device capable of downloading apps.

The sweepstake grants concertgoers the opportunity to indulge in 50 years of Hip-Hop at Essence Fest 2023.

During the Entry Period, download the EFOC app and follow the instructions to complete and submit your information on the mobile app onboarding form, including, but not limited to, your full name, email address, and cellphone number.

Click here to check out the official sweepstake rules.

You will be automatically entered into the Sweepstakes when you submit the completed form. Remember, to download the EFOC App and join the Sweepstakes, you must have Internet access and a valid email address and cellphone number.

Three prizes will be awarded, each consisting of two (2) Evening Concert tickets to attend that evening’s 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Cultural concert.

The drawings will be held at 1:00 p.m. CDT on the day of each Concert: July 1, 2023, through July 3, 2023.

One potential winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received by the sponsor before noon CDT on each drawing day. The approximate prize value for each prize is $150 per ticket, for a total of $300 per winner.

Remember, to access the free events in the Convention Center, you must download the app to register for free general admission!

The potential winner must be present and pick up their tickets at the main ticket information booth in the convention center before the concert each evening.

That said, here’s to a successful festival kickoff, and get ready to enter the sweepstakes by downloading the ESSENCE experience app.