The ESSENCE experience app is officially live for festival goers to curate their personal activities throughout the entire weekend.

The all-in-one app by Essence Ventures is a one-stop shop where you can access all events. Start your day off with the reinvented perspective of BeautyCon with today’s most popular beauty influencers and digital creators.

Feeling hungry? Check out the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival™ to taste various transatlantic dishes from Africa, the Caribbean, and New Orleans that fill the space.

Through the app, users can implement simple steps to buy tickets, get insider access to exclusive content and special deals before anyone else and stream live content from any location.

Your Essence Festival weekend just got even more organized thanks to the experience app holding all of your important tickets and schedules to comfortably navigate the convention center.

The general admission wallet pass grants you access to everything free at the festival, providing all the vibes for an unforgettable weekend.

This app is a must-have to access all activations at ESSENCE Fest in NOLA. Create the perfect evening out with events like the evening concert series, Afropunk Krewe Ball and Girls United Kickback for all your nighttime activities.

Essence Festival of Culture 2023 is more than a celebration of music every year, but this year specifically as we come together to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop and those who have contributed to the culture.

Download the ESSENCE experience app below where you can construct your entire weekend whether it’s a solo trip, a night out with your girls or a romantic getaway.