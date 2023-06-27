You Don’t Want To Miss Vice President Kamala Harris (And More!) At The ESSENCE Fest Global Black Economic Forum Stage

Global power players converge at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture at the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) HQ stage, headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris beginning this Friday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

As the country gears up for the 2024 presidential election, the VP will deliver a keynote address on Friday, June 30 4:00 pm on the fight for reproductive freedom.

In addition to VP Harris’ address, EFOC 2023 is host to ample programming dedicated to uplifting the Black community politically and economically.

This includes sessions on wealth building and retirement planning, professional development, access and protections for women-owned businesses, and more sessions that are sure to help festival-goers on their paths to economic freedom and security.

There are also broader policy conversations on the attack on Black history and racial equity throughout the country, the fight for broadband equity, and the movement for criminal justice reform, among other sessions on racial justice, including a fireside chat with Abbot Elementary’s Tyler James Williams on education inequality this Friday.

Other stars and notable figures stepping onto the stage include Sheryl Lee Ralph in a voting rights panel; Sheri Shepherd, who will moderate a fireside chat on creating a fulfilling, purposeful life; critical race theory expert and professor Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw; and Black mayors from around the country, including Mayors Karen Bass, Eric Adams, Sylvester Turner, and Justin Bibb.

Get your notepads out and resumes dusted, because White House officials will also join this year’s GBEF stage with a session on achieving a career in government.

Some key experiences also include the Academy for Advancing Excellence booth, which is hosting sessions all weekend, from an interactive workshop on navigating a corporate career to personal branding strategies.

You don’t want to miss these power players, experts, and advocates in these informative sessions, which you can join for FREE at the GBEF HQ stage with your registration.

