Tyler James Williams’ Newest Cover Has Social Media Going Crazy

Getty

Abbott Elementary star, Tyler James Williams, has been making waves all over our Twitter feeds over the past year about his sweet and funny character on the show. Still, recently he’s been talked about because of his absolutely possible modeling career. The actor debuted a full fashion spread for GQ HYPE today, and to say that some of us have been swooning is a huge understatement. Williams’ on-screen character, versus what we see in the editorial, is much different in terms of fashion. His friendly teacher outfits could not compare to the styling in this shoot. The actor has never been much of a fashion icon, but there might be a different narrative after seeing the subtly of the high fashion clothing he wears (a combo of Saint Laurent, Armani, Prada, etc.).

tyler james williams in his modeling era, i know that’s right. pic.twitter.com/jqJcQt0p4X — saroyah. (@livviechens) March 22, 2023

At the Golden Globes this year, Williams wore a pinstriped suit that had a tie-dye effect and a small pin detail at the lapel — that really caught our eye. The tailoring was everything. We don’t really get to see the actor out and about to check on his street-style game, but when he was on Jimmy Fallon recently, he wore a full satin look in a deep neutral brown tone.

Now in this shoot, the man wore Louis Vuitton jeans to fit those long legs and wore the trending tie with his relaxed button-down and red sweater casually splayed over his shoulders for a preppy effect.

Williams seems to have a thing for full satin looks in this photo below; he’s in full Saint Laurent and has no issue baring his chest to the smitten onlooker. Is anyone else blushing? The actor is finally getting his heartthrob status — as he should.

Tyler James Williams said WHAT WAIST pic.twitter.com/F1e5Ut2NLq — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 22, 2023

We’re excited to see what his fashion evolution will look like as his profile continues to shine.