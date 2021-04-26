(Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

As the industry begins to bring back the red carpet post-pandemic, Zendaya has re-entered this emerging space with even more fashion wit. The actress and her stylist, Law Roach, took the the last year “off” to dig into the archives, and as she has hit the carpet most recently, her ceremonial montages have made fashion enthusiasts across the globe fall even in more in love with the rising star.

At the 2021 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, the actress sported a vintage YSL Gown once owned by Eunice Johnson and just days later, she wore a custom Valentino gown at the 2021 Academy Awards that the Internet quickly identified as a rendition of a past look worn by entertainment icon Cher. “Zendaya in a custom Valentino Cher-inspired look (originally designed by Bob Mackie),” Black Fashion Fair Founder Antoine Gregory wrote on Twitter.

This past December, Roach exclusively spoke to ESSENCE, detailing Zendaya’s love for iconic figures. “Even as a 14-year-old, Zendaya was very receptive to learning about the women who came before her and paved the way,” he said. The “Malcom and Marie” actress stepped on the red-carpet in a cut-0ut bright yellow layered gown that felt only right for the bright summer ahead. She accessorized her look with stacked Bulgari jewels and Jimmy Cho shoes.

Loading the player...

Zendaya in a custom Valentino Cher-inspired look (originally designed by Bob Mackie): pic.twitter.com/YuSPg0go8u — AB/G (@bibbygregory) April 26, 2021

Check out the stunning look below.