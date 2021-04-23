Zendaya Dazzles In A Vintage YSL Gown Owned By ‘Ebony Fashion Fair’ Founder Eunice Johnson

Photo: Getty

It should come as no surprise that Zendaya arrived on the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood red carpet in nothing less than a jaw-dropping design.

Known for being a style maven, the actress has had many best-dressed red carpets moments, and her celebrity stylist, Law Roach always knows how to make fashion fun with a twist of homage. Attending the event as one of five Black Women In Hollywood honorees, the Eurphoria star wore a vintage YSL Haute Couture gown from 1982, once owned by famed entrepreneur and founder of Ebony Fashion Fair, Eunice Johnson. Roach details on Instagram that the blue puff sleeve look, which included a black skirt for a sleek finish, was from his personal archive. “We pay homage,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been waiting to share this look,” Roach continued in his post.

This is not the first time the dynamic fashion duo has paid their respects to Black fashion queens. In December 2020, Zendaya graced the cover of ESSENCE outfitted in beautiful looks inspired by Donyale Luna, who is recognized as one of the first Black supermodels.

Check out a few more photos of the archival moment at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards below. For more of everything you missed, head over to ESSENCE Studios.

