Loading the player…

The annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards returned to kick off Oscar week, adapting to the current virtual wave of award shows. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual presentations have taken over this year’s awards season with limited red carpet guests and living-room celebrations, but this hasn’t stopped attendees from arriving in stunning fashion—both virtually and in person.

The event red carpet saw a select few of our favorite celebrities arrive in chic cocktail attire, gorgeous gowns and trendy pantsuits. Presenter Leslie Jones and host Laverne Cox donned bright colors and patterns to set the tone for spring, while pre-show host Storm Reid and honoree Andra Day opted for a bronze finish. Of course, many are raving about honoree Zendaya’s look, which included a YSL Haute Couture gown from 1982. In an Instagram post after the show, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach noted that the gown was previously owned by Ebony Fashion Fair founder, Eunice Johnson.

Scroll through to see more of yesterday’s stunning fashion moments and then be sure to head over to ESSENCE Studios for more of everything you missed at the 14th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards are presented by Ford and sponsored by American Airlines, Coca-Cola and L’Oréal Paris.

01 Andra Day Photo: Getty 02 Laverne Cox Photo: Getty 03 Caroline A. Wanga Photo: Getty 04 Storm Reid Photo: Getty 05 Leslie Jones Photo: Getty 06 Zendaya Photo: Getty 07 Stephanie Dunivan Photo: Getty 08 Tarana Burke Photo: Getty 09 Latraviette Smith-Wilson Photo: Getty