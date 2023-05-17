Zendaya Drips In Bulgari For Venetian Affair

GETTY IMAGES

Let’s be honest; there are certain people whose red-carpet appearances we anticipate. And Zendaya would be one of them! A few weeks ago, she wowed us in that Louis Vuitton vest/trouser look, and now she’s channeling old Hollywood glam. For her most recent appearance, the Dune actress took over the red carpet at Bulgari’s Mediterranea High Jewelry event in Venice alongside other stars and brand ambassadors like Anne Hathaway and Lashana Lynch. She opted for a black silk velvet off-the-shoulder gown that quickly brought to mind the likes of Dorthy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Eartha Kitt, etc.

The custom dress, designed by Richard Quinn, was the perfect canvas to show off the show’s true star, the shimmering Bulgari serpent diamond necklace. The jewels were the main event for the star-studded affair. As a brand ambassador for the storied jewelry house, Zendaya and guests attended to celebrate the unveiling of the brand’s Mediterranea High Jewelry collection. Zendaya’s look was conceptualized by longtime friend and collaborator Law Roach, who was also in attendance.

VENICE, ITALY – MAY 16: Zendaya attends the “Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry” event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari)

VENICE, ITALY – MAY 16: Law Roach and Zendaya attend the “Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry” event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari)

As we await the premiere of Dune later this fall and the return of Euphoria, we can’t wait till the style star graces us with yet another phenomenal red carpet (or any occasion) look.