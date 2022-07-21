Courtesy of Getty Images

The first YEEZY Gap store is here. Last time we saw YE was at the 2022 BET Awards – well, sort of. The creative multihyphenate was dressed in black from head to toe, including a face mask that made him appear incognito. Little did we know, YE was most likely silently promoting his latest fashion announcement.

The highly coveted YEEZY Gap collection is officially being offered to purchase in stores. Starting today, customers can shop YEEZY Gap at Gap’s Times Square flagship store, which has been “re-engineered and distilled to its most essential form in YEEZY Gap Engineered By Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design,” as stated in the press release.

In true Kanye fashion, the physical retail store experience mimics the minimalist aesthetic of the YEEZY Gap collection. Customers will find a pile of the black garments and check out with the cashiers at the front. And for those who are unable to make it to the pop-up shop experience that runs until 10 PM EST today, the collection is also in-stock and available to shop on yeezygap.com.

In addition to the brick-and-mortar shopping news, YEEZY Gap also launched its first video game. After accessing the video game on videogame.yeezygap.com, users are prompted to scan a QR code for the mobile-only experience and will be able to create their own YEEZY avatar.

The YEEZY Gap line features wardrobe basics such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. According to the press release, YEEZY Gap will be available in other Gap store locations throughout the United States soon.