Kanye West Presents Yeezy Season 8 At Paris Fashion Week

Leave it to Kanye West to present a surprise fashion show on the last days of Paris Fashion Week. The rapper is notoriously known for abiding by his own rules when it comes to fashion week scheduling and he can do that because, he’s Kanye West.

West has become a force in fashion with his extremely popular Yeezy shoe and sporadic launches of clothing. Despite his controversial image within the last year, his sales for Yeezy, according to GQ, were predicted to bring in $1.3 billion in 2019. Yesterday morning in Paris, the rapper sent his Season 8 collection down the runway outside the Espace Niemeyer building, which is the headquarters of the French Communist Party. Sticking to his usual dessert hue aesthetic, Kanye’s simplistic color palette included pieces like cropped puffer jackets, bouncy slides, and fur coats.

Ending the show, the audience was serenaded with a song from his daughter, North West. Amid controversy, North remixed a song from 4-year-old entertainer Zaza (@redcarpetgirlz) in which her parents wrote on Instagram “We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.”

Check out the Yeezy Season 8 collection below.