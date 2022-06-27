Red Hot Couples On The Red Carpet At The 2022 BET Awards

On culture’s biggest night, the stars were out — and love was in the air. At Sunday’s BET Awards in Los Angeles, it was date night for many couples who coordinated their clothing, shared kisses and smiled for the cameras. Check out who showed up and showed some PDA on the red carpet.
01
Nyonisela Sioh and NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes and her beau Nyoni looked dreamy together in navy and indigo blue hues.
02
DDG and Halle Bailey
This super cute couple made their red carpet debut together at the show (and matched like many other pairs).
03
Idris and Sabrina Elba
The two took a break from giving us super cute PDA on the red carpet to pose (and smile) for cameras.
04
Kirk and Tammy Franklin
How cute are these two? Gospel legend Kirk Franklin planted a kiss on his beautiful wife Tammy while posing for pictures.
05
Ray J and Princess Love
Divorce filings be damned! You know Ray J and Princess can’t stay away from each for too long.
06
Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith
‘All the Queen’s Men’ actor Skyh Alvester Black and fianceé, ‘Sistas’ star KJ Smith, showed off smiles and abs on the red carpet.
07
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo
The couple, who recently renewed their vows in April, strike a pose.
08
Courtney Nichole and Jamald Gardner
Actress Courtney Nichole of BET’s ‘Assisted Living’ shared a sweet smooch with fellow actor Jamald Gardner.
09
David Alan Madrick and Shaun Ross
The actor and popular model share a kiss on the carpet.
10
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling
Eva, who is the star of the BET+ series ‘All the Queen’s Men,’ brought out husband Michael Sterling for date night at the awards.
11
Coca Vango and LightSkinKeisha
The rapping couple, who got engaged earlier this year, were too cool for smiles, but not too cool to match one another for the event.
12
Michael Jai White and Gillian Iliana Waters
Michael and Gillian, married since 2015, keep close for their red carpet moment.
13
Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss
Ok, so they weren’t on the red carpet, but Kandi and Todd were photographed boo’d up backstage.