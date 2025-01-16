ESSENCE

Winter is notoriously a time of year when getting dressed is a bit tough. But, there’s a silver lining, if you decide to experiment a bit choosing clothes could turn out to be fun. To serve as an example, I set out to ba&sh’s brick-and-mortar in New York City to try out some styles that are new to me. To me cold weather outfits are often riddled with nondescript turtleneck sweaters and boring puffer coats. These pairings often leave me uninspired and particularly bored.

If you’re like me and you’re looking for new solutions, I highly recommend delving into brands that might feel aesthetically like a departure for you. This will allow you to handpick items far away from your usual fall and winter suspects. Rather than leaning heavily into a tried and true sweater, why not think about a fur coat worn with silken trousers? Or perhaps instead of a puffer coat you’ve worn when the temperature outside drops look to a tan lengthy coat ideal for layering. These are a few firsthand examples I experienced at the Madison Avenue ba&sh store. Surprisingly, I left the store quite happy with the trial and error that I was a part of.

ba&sh, which is based in Paris offers creative and innovative takes on womenswear. The brand subverts the ideal of regular clothing by selling clothing that has distinct detailing alongside excellent materials. For my experiment, I immediately thought of the brand, especially since they recently opened a striking flagship in SoHo which I visited a few months back.

Below, take a look at 5 winter outfit ideas from ba&sh, many of these items are currently available online and in-person.

Article continues after video.

Outfit 1

Since skirts are my thing, I decided to lean into that. ba&sh’s Cara Wrap Mini Skirt and Camala Short Jacket were excellent together (the shirt is sold out, here's a similar version). What I enjoyed most about this outfit paired with the Camelia Boots is how I can envision it worn underneath an oversized fur coat. The Swing Bag was a key addition.

Outfit 2

On some days I like to give Sporty Spice. So, I opted to go for the Benjamin Cropped Sweatshirt in red (I loved how cozy this sweatshirt felt). The Mima Jeans had a drawstring detail that was fun–separately the Kate Wool Coat layered on top felt natural. The tan hue it came in is ideal for winter outfitting in my eyes. I had on my Steve Madden Rocky Distressed Boots so I threw them on with this look. The June Tote added to this style moment which I felt was evoking what I’d wear to go shopping for a few quick things in Manhattan.

Outfit 3

When I saw the Tylak Polo shirt online I knew I wanted to try it out immediately. When I arrived, the ba&sh team had it waiting for me. The gems on the neck which are also buttons were more detailed in person. I decided to pair it with a pair of jeans suggested by an employee, the Vecchi Pants and the ultra-comfortable Camelia Boots. The cut of these felt perfect. I also enjoyed how they fit similarly to a pair of my favorite Levi’s mom jeans. The Pops Suit Jacket is designed with glitzy stones emblazoned throughout the whole blazer. This gives it an interesting sparkling effect. Overall, this was my favorite look.

Outfit 4

As an adult I often love wearing items with boho and free-spirited inclinations, that’s what led me to the striking Coco Cardigan Top. Though the white top I paired it with is sold out I felt it was delving into Chloé territory when paired with the previously mentioned piece (here's a similar item). The Vecchi Pants and Camelia Boots offered an injection of calmness to this outfit. What I think makes this outfit work is how the detailing on each piece allows for everything to seamlessly come together. One employee at the store declared that this was the most ba&sh look out of each of my outfits.

Outfit 5

After walking around the ba&sh Madison Avenue store searching for a statement piece I spotted the stunning Paros Jacket. The same employee who commented on the Chloe-esque look offered up the Cary Pants, and I immediately gravitated towards them (I'm a big lover of cargo pants and utilitarian-inspired bottoms). I added a simple tank, the Cynda Sleeveless Top and the Camelia Boots again. Though this look is aspirational, I think it’s a chic statement. To me, it speaks to how channeling a new version of yourself for winter can lead to a stylish ensemble.